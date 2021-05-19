Charles Grodin, star of the famous “Beethoven” films, dies – El Sol de México

Actor Charles Grodin, who stood out in comedies such as “The Heartbreak Kid” and the first installments of the saga about the dog “Beethoven”, died Tuesday at the age of 86 at his home in Connecticut.

➡️ Goodbye Screech: Dustin Diamond, the iconic “Saved by the Bell” actor, dies

His family confirmed the death to the media, who recalled that the interpreter not only worked on the big screen, but also in Broadway shows such as “Same Time, Next Year”, in addition to collaborating on radio and television programs.

Grodin carved out a space for himself in Hollywood thanks to his roles as a frustrated urban family man, like the one that marked his first big box office success in 1972, “The Heartbreak Kid,” for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in comedy.

The actor then worked in blockbusters such as “King Kong” (1976) and in films with stars such as Warren Beatty in “Heaven Can Wait” (1978) and Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run” (1988). a work with which he won the award for the best protagonist at the Valladolid International Film Week.

Already in the 1990s, the actor starred in “Dave”, with which he won an American Comedy Award, and the first two installments of the “Beethoven” film saga (1992).

Grodin played the strict father of the family who at first refused to take care of a dog, Beethoven, who won over the audience and grossed more than 147 million dollars at the box office.

The actor was once again part of the cast of the second installment of the franchise, released in 1993, although he left it to start a stage as a regular contributor to television programs.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Born in Pennsylvania, Grodin studied acting in Miami and moved to New York, where he worked in theater until he made his leap to Hollywood.