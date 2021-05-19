Charles Grodin lost his life film actor, Midnight Run | INSTAGRAM

The fun and multifaceted actor Charles Grodin, who starred as a newlywed man in “The Heartbreak Kid” and he also came to act alongside Robert de Niro in the comedy tape “Midnight Run”, lost his life at 86 years old.

He lost his life Tuesday in Wilton Connecticut after battling bone marrow cancer, according to information provided by your son Nicolas Grodin for the Associated Press (AP).

The everyday-looking actor with laid-back style also appeared in “Dave,” “The Woman in Red,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Heaven Can Wait.” On Broadway He managed to act with Ellen Burstyn in a full-length comedy created in the 1970s called “Same Time, Next Year,” and found many other roles thanks to his excellent acting talent.

Grodin himself pointed out to the AP agency that he could steal entire scenes with just one look and that his commitment was insurmountable, whether acting with From Niro or Miss piggy gave everything.

He had many late-night appearances on set and one occasion took a lawyer with him to threaten David letterman for defamation. However, Letterman liked the lawyer very much. That was how he was presenting “Saturday night Live”, where he pretended not to understand live television, messing up all the preset sketches.

It was with Steve Martin, with whom Grodin co-starred in 1984 for the film “The Lonely Guy” and he himself remembered him as “one of the funniest people I have ever met”.

In the 1990s, Grodin had his stint in the industry as a liberal commentator on radio and television. He also wrote plays and television scripts, and went on to win an Emmy for his work on a Paul Simon special in 1997, and wrote several books humorously recalling his ups and downs in show business.

The actor wrote: “Think not so much about getting ahead as about becoming your best, to be ready when you get the chance. I did that, so as not to suffer the frustration of all the rejections. They just gave me more time. ” He explained as advice in his first book, “It would be so good if you weren’t here,” published in 1989.

Grodin was quite a star in the ’70s, but he could have been years earlier: as he auditioned for the title role in the 1967 Mike Nichols classic “The Graduate,” but the role went to Dustin Hoffman.

Finally, it is important to remember what he said about his great role: “I thought the character in ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ was a despicable guy, but I play him with total sincerity,” Grodin told the AV Club in 2009. “My job is not judge it. If it weren’t for Elaine May, I probably never would have had that film career. “

In the years that followed, Grodin starred in a luxurious 1976 motion picture replay of “King Kong” playing the greedy businessman who brings the great ape to the big city, New York. He was Warren Beatty’s devious lawyer in “Heaven Can Wait” and Gene Wilder’s friend in “The Woman in Red.”

Rest in peace Charles Grodin.