Charles Geschke, father of PDF and founder of Adobe, dies

Charles Geschke, the father of PDF and founder of the software company Adobe, passed away last Friday, the Californian company announced in a statement early Sunday morning.

Geschke worked for the Xerox research and development division in Silicon Valley (California) in the 70s, where he developed software to translate words and images into printed documents together with John Warnock, who would become his partner at Adobe.

Geschke and Warnock, whose ideas and drive were ignored by Xerox, went on to found Adobe, a software giant that today had a market capitalization of $ 250 billion, in 1982.

“Technology is like fishIf you handle them, they soon get bad, “said Geschke, recalling his frustration at innovating within the then-printing giant Xerox, where he was told it took seven years to launch a product.

Adobe created the digital document format Portable Document Format o PDF in 1993 and despite technological changes over time, it continues to be a standard for publishing digital documents.

The company Geschke co-founded changed the world of publishing, printing and digital communication with software like Photoshop, Acrobat, or Illustrator, which have remained, have become essential tools for editors and creatives.

Adobe’s meteoric success led it to be kidnapping victim for several days in 1992, until the FBI rescued him.

In a statement issued Sunday, Adobe has mourned the loss of its founder and he has assured that Geschke died surrounded by his loved ones, although he did not give details about the causes of his death.

Geschke, born in 1939, was son of an Ohio linotypist, who worked transferring plate images to newspapers and magazines, a process that more than half a century later would forever revolutionize Adobe.

Geschke, who wanted to be a Jesuit, fell in love with computers in the 1960s, he got a doctorate in computer science in 1973 and he boasted that he had not studied anything about business and that the only thing that served him was a book that taught him the importance of finding niches of unmet needs.

“Adobe found one of them and the void was gigantic“he recalled in a speech in 2011.