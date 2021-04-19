Charles Geschke co-founder of Adobe PDF dies

04/19/2021 at 10:17 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Charles Geschke, a co-founder of the software company Adobe that helped develop the portable document format, or PDF, has died at the age of 81. Geschke created Adobe in 1982, giving the world the ubiquitous PDF software, among many other audiovisual innovations.

Made the headlines 10 years later when he was kidnapped at gunpoint and held for ransom before being released unscathed after a four-day ordeal. Geschke died in California on Friday. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said Geschke, widely known as Chuck, “sparked the desktop publishing revolution.”

“This is a great loss to the entire Adobe community and the technology industry., for whom he has been a guide and a hero for decades, “he wrote in an email to company employees.” As co-founders of Adobe, Chuck and John Warnock developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionized the way people create. and they communicate, “he said.