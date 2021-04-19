Charles Geschke, Adobe co-founder, dies at 81

Charles Geschke, in a file image.GETTY

The American engineer came from Xerox and his first project was PostScript technology

Geschke received a number of awards including the United States National Medal of Technology and Innovation

The co-founder and former president of the software company Adobe, the American computer engineer Charles Geschke, passed away last Friday at the age of 81. The American engineer served as Adobe’s chief operating officer from December 1986 to July 1994, and as President of the company from April 1989 until his retirement in April 2000.

Since the founding of Adobe in 1982, he had remained with the company., where he was currently a member emeritus of the board of directors, and as confirmed “with deep sadness” by Adobe in a statement, Geschke died last Friday surrounded by his family.

Geschke was one of the two founders of Adobe in 1982. Like the other cofounder, John Warnock, he came from Xerox, and his first product at Adobe was PostScript technology to print images and text on paper from desktop devices.

Geschke subsequently served as a director of the board of directors along with Warnock from September 1997 to January 2017, and became a member emeritus of the board in April of last year.

Among the recognitions for his work, Geschke received a number of awards including the US National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the IEEE Computer Society Medal of Computer Entrepreneurship, and the American Electronics Association Medal of Honor.

“I could not have imagined having a better, friendlier or more capable business partner,” said the other Adobe co-founder, John Warnock, while the current CEO of the company, Shantanu Narayen, has assured to admire “his brilliance, kindness and the values ​​that defined his character. ”