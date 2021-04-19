Charles Geschke, Adobe Co-Founder and One of PDF’s Creators, Passes Away

Charles Geschke, one of the creators of the PDF format, in addition to being one of the founders of Adobe, passed away last Friday, April 16 at the age of 81 for unknown reasons, as confirmed by Adobe. Geschke, along with John Warnock, started Adobe in 1982 after leaving Xerox. Geschke was the COO of the company, as well as its President and the Chairman of its board of directors from 1986 to 2017. Then he was a member of its board of directors until last April 2020.

Not many, outside of the company and its environment, were truly aware of Geschke’s positions at Adobe. What most do know about are his achievements in technology. In fact, almost all users of computers and portable electronic devices continue to use the main ones. Above all, the PDF. Geschke and others at Adobe first rose to popularity in the computing world by developing Post Script, a page description language whose power helped launch computer graphic design in the 1980s.

As for PDF, short for Portable Document Format (Portable Document Format), which he also developed with Warnock. The ability of the technology behind the format to preserve the appearance of a document regardless of the software or platform on which it was created or opened was a real revolution when it was introduced in 1993, and has become an essential format for the publication of all kinds of documents, from books to signed documents.

Geschke also supported the creation of the Technological Museum of Innovation (Tech Museum of Innovation, now known as Tech Interactive) and, along with Warnock, he received the United States National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Obama in 2009. He also received the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society and the Medal of Honor from the American Electronics Association.

John warnock, who worked closely with Geschke throughout his career, has remembered Geschke on his death, with some very emotional statements, in which, in addition to remembering that the two left Xerox in 1982 to open their own company, Adobe, stresses that he could never “imagine having a better, nicer or more capable business partner. Not having Chuck in our lives will leave a big hole, and those who knew him will agree with this. “

The Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, has also expressed his sadness over Geschke’s death in a message to company employees, in which he notes that “just as his inventions changed the world, it is his focus on people, goals and culture that has caused a profound impact on us at Adobe. As he always said, Chuck wanted to create a company that he would want to work for. He believed that good ideas can come from anywhere in the company and that not only is what we do worthwhile, but that what matters most is how we do it.