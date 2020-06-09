What are the required reading books written by and about the famous British author Charles Dickens?

Charles Dickens, one of the most widely read authors of the Victorian era, wrote more than a dozen books in his career, as well as novels and short stories, plays, and nonfiction. He’s probably best known for his memorable cast of characters, including Ebenezer Scrooge, Oliver Twist, and David Copperfield.

Born on February 7, 1812, Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, died on June 9, 1870, Gad’s Hill, near Chatham, Kent, Charles was the second of eight children of John Dickens, an employee of the Payments Office of the Navy, and his wife Elizabeth Dickens.

The Dickens family moved to London in 1814 and two years later to Chatham, Kent, where Charles spent the early years of his childhood. Due to financial difficulties, they moved to London in 1822, where they settled in Camden Town, a neighborhood poor London.

The turning point in Dickens’ life occurred when he was 12 years old. His father, who had difficulties managing money and was constantly in debt, was incarcerated in the Marshalsea debtor’s prison in 1824.

Because of this, Charles Dickens was removed from school and forced to work in a warehouse that handled bitumen. to help support the family. This experience left profound psychological and sociological effects on Charles. It allowed him to know poverty firsthand and made him the most vigorous and influential voice of the working classes of his time.

We share some recommendations of Dickens books and novels that offer information about the writer and his work.

Charles Dickens.

The Pickwick Club Posthumous Papers (1836)

In Charles Dickens’ first novel, The Pickwick Papers, Samuel Pickwick, the founder of the London Pickwick Club, and three of the group’s members, Nathaniel Winkle, Augustus Snodgrass, and Tracy Tupman, scour London for adventure.

Sam Weller, a proverbial-speaking cockney, joins the party as Mr. Pickwick’s assistant, adding more comedy to his adventures, including romances, hunting trips, a costume party, and jail time.

This novel started out as a collection of monthly comic sketches and gradually evolved into something more like a novel. Great insanity at the time of its original publication in 1836-1837, which produced as many commercial spin-offs as any modern film, still has the power to reduce laughter to a reader.As a comical double act, Mr. Pickwick and Sam Weller are immortal.

Oliver Twist (1837-39)

This is one of Dickens’s crudest novels, if not the most. The protagonist is an unrealistically good young man with powerful values ​​that he never abandons despite his difficult situation: orphaned and at the mercy of a gang of pickpockets.

It didn’t take long for Oliver to take over the hearts of the readers and empathy helped raise awareness. It is one of the fiercest criticisms that a novel has ever made of poverty.

In this case, it should be noted as an anecdotal fact that in one of the deliveries the orphan Twist was shot and the readers had to wait months to find out if the boy was still alive or not, since the following month, the chapter did not deal with that issue. . Dickens stuff.

Oliver Twist passes from the orphanage to apprentice to a gravedigger and eventually escapes to London where he joins a troubled gang of pickpockets. In the English capital, he meets Nancy, a woman who earns a living on the street.

Frontispiece first edition “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens.

A Christmas Carol (1843)

A Christmas Carol, translated into Spanish as A Christmas Carol, is a short novel that came to light on December 19, 1843. It tells the story of a greedy and selfish man named Ebenezer Scrooge and his conversion into a better person after being visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

Spirits roam Scrooge through scenes from past and present vacations. You even get a preview of what’s in store for you if you continue on your miserable paths.

This is not a novel, strictly speaking, but it is still one of the most influential stories ever written. Since A Christmas Carol’s first appearance in 1843, it has been reproduced in many different ways, from Marcel Marceau to the Muppets, which is now as much a part of Christmas as turkey or gifts, while words like “Scrooge” are deeply rooted in the national psyche.

High hopes (1860-61)

This is the story of Pip, an orphan who has eyes for Estrella, a high-class girl. He receives a fortune from Magwitch, a fugitive who once provided him with food, and puts the money for his education so that he can earn Estrella’s favor. Does the girl win? I won’t spoil the end.

A slender novel that strikes far above its weight, Great Expectations is a fable about the corrupting power of money and the redemptive power of love, which has never lost its grip on the imagination of the public.

David Cooperfield (1850)

This is Dickens’ eighth novel and, like several of his predecessors, it was published in fascicles in 1849. In 1850 it was published in book form.

It is one of the Victorian author’s most planned, structured, and methodical works; and it is the most autobiographical since it turns several of his experiences into it. The story is told in the first person.

Dickens himself pointed out in a prologue to the novel “Of all my books, this is the one I like the most”, and then “like many parents, I have a favorite son, a son who is my weakness; This son’s name is David Copperfield.

