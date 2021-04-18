Charles Chaplin: His Essential Short Biography

Son of singers and variety artists of Jewish origin, Charles Chaplin was, is and will be one of the key figures in the history of cinema and today marks the 131st anniversary of his birth in 1889. From a very young age attracted by the world of interpretation, he was part of several traveling amateur companies until he landed in Hollywood in 1913 and, a year later, he released his first short, ‘Charlot journalista’, and with which he would be born the character that would make him famous all over the world. The naive and tender vagabond whom he gave life in this first film would later become a dancer, waiter, elegant thief, false dentist, moneylender, emigrant, stagehand … A role that he closed in 1925 with ‘La chimera del oro ‘.

In 1929 he won his first Oscar for ‘The circus’ and two years later he released the wonderful ‘City Lights’. ‘Modern times’, ‘The great dictator’ or ‘Candilejas’ are other of his most mythical titles and with a common denominator: a fierce criticism of modern society originated after the industrial revolution. And it was precisely this undeniable characteristic of his cinema that led him to testify before the Committee on Anti-American Activities in 1949, which ordered his arrest after returning from a trip to Europe. Chaplin expressed his resentment through the film ‘A King in New York’.

Married four times (to Mildred Harris, Lita Gray, Paulette Goddard and Oona O’Neill), he was the father of 11 children and passed away on December 25, 1977, at the age of 88, leaving an invaluable legacy through more than 70 films he directed and starred in.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io