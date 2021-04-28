Charles Beeson, director of ‘Supernatural’, ‘Fringe’ and ‘The Mentalist’ dies

The filmmaker Charles Beeson, who has been part of the teams of series such as Supernatural, Fringe or The Mentalist, has died of a heart attack. Jim Beaver, one of the actors of Supernatural, has given the news on social networks, which has been later confirmed by Beeson’s agent through Deadline.

RIP my great friend Charles Beeson, who started directing on EastEnders and worked as a great and genuinely lovely friend directing many episodes of Supernatural, Revolution, and Timeless that I worked on. A sweeter and more gently gregarious fellow you couldn’t meet. pic.twitter.com/SXW9H45RGO – Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) April 27, 2021

“Rest in peace my great friend Charles Beeson, who began directing episodes of EastEnders and he worked, always as a genuinely lovable and cool friend, on many episodes of Supernatural, Revolution and Timeless in which I was involved, “Beaver wrote.

As the actor recounts, Charles Beeson began his career directing television series with the long-lived EastEnders at the BBC. On the same channel, he went behind the scenes of Casualty, Neighborhood Police and Spooks, among other series.

On American television he also directed episodes of Smallville, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Vampire Chronicles, Alcatraz, Person of Interest or Timeless.

The series he devoted himself to the most were The Mentalist (9 episodes), Fringe (5 episodes), Revolution (9 episodes) and, above all, the aforementioned Supernatural, of which he directed 14 episodes.

Misha Collins, another of the protagonists of the series, has also said goodbye to Beeson through Twitter.

Charles was a great director – but more important, he was a genuinely good person. My heart is with his family & friends today. He’ll be forever missed. https://t.co/HHZwyJUtN3 – Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 27, 2021

The last work of Charles Beeson has been as a consultant in the new adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days who will star David Tennant.