Charles Barkley threw everything at the NBA for not suspending Lebron James

Charles barkley: We all knew that the Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James, would not be suspended from the NBA for violating league health and safety protocols. After all, this is the King and frankly, the basketball world would have been in an absolute uproar if Adam Silver had decided otherwise.

The legend of the NBA and current TNT analyst, Charles barkley, I had almost the same way of looking at it. Your response to Lebron James dodging a possible stoppage was hilarious and brutally honest, according to Yahoo Sports.

Here the message:

“Ain’t no f *** ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols.” Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can 🗣 Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU – Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

Charles barkley, the NBA He “doesn’t have the balls” to put James aside. So this is interesting because Caris LeVert was in the same situation and they put him on protocols for 10-14 days.

Undoubtedly Charles barkley he is absolutely right, since without Lebron James the NBA it is not willing to general the same amount of money as with the King James.