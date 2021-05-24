Charles Barkley sets Lebron James on fire over NBA title

The player of the Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and his team lost to the Phoenix Suns in a forceful contest that involved multiple altercations.

In a war of physique and size, the Suns surprisingly surprised loa Angels lakers, being one of the best players in the NBA man by man and in many ways.

The Angels lakers they are still the best in the defense of the NBABut they sure didn’t look like it on Sunday night.

Charles barkley since the game happened it enraged the Angels lakers right after the game, taking away the credit from the championship favorites that many still said before watching the first game of the Playoffs of the NBA against the Suns.

Here the video:

Chuck on the Lakers: “Nobody is afraid of them.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/SDZGo1MzFa – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

For many fans the opinion of Charles Barkley, since a game does not define a team completely despite the fact that the Angeles Lakers, they did not look like the best defenders of the NBA in general.