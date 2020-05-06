Charles Barkley is one of the protagonists of the new episodes of The Last Dancesince their Phoenix Suns they faced Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals. In fact, during the documentary he only talks about basketball, and not about something that hurts him more than his own defeat in those Finals: having lost his friendship with MJ. This fact is something that Barkley, for years a luxury commentator on American television, has been repeating, and that he recounted yesterday Tuesday in a radio appearance for ESPN:

“This guy was a brother to me, he was for 20 years. At least for 20 years and I feel sad. But for me he is still the best player ever. I wish him the best. But I can’t do anything about it (about recovering friendship)”.

In 2012, Barkley spoke of the reasons Jordan had come to stop talking to him (which came after Barkley’s criticism of how Jordan was sportingly leading the then-Charlotte Bobcats):

“What bothers me most about this whole situation is that I think I didn’t say anything wrong. I’m sure that all I said was that ‘as much as I love Jordan, until he stops surrounding himself with people who kiss his Ass and his best friends is not going to be successful as a general manager. ‘I perfectly remember what I said. And something that bothers me a lot is that Phil Jackson said the same thing shortly after. ”

To this day, Barkley continues to think the same, that while he surrounds himself with palm trees he will not succeed in the sports area:

“If you’re famous, and Michael at some point has been the most famous person in the world, everyone wants to be your friend. Few are going to be honest with you. And that’s tough for a celebrity, especially his size. But I think that’s why we were good friends, because we could say things to each other. And that’s my job, to be an analyst. I can’t criticize a GM and then not do it with MJ because he’s my friend. ”

