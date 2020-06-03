What you should know

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families in the tri-state area, including Hackensack, New Jersey, face increased food insecurity and a shortage of personal protective equipment. The Greater Bergen Community Action (GBCA) charity has partnered with Table to Table with donations from the Hackensack Jr. Basketball sports program to provide a free product and mask distribution event to address the need among residents. The event will take place at the Hackensack GBCA Head Start and Child Development Center, located at 291 2nd Street on Tuesday, from 11 am until 2 p.m.

Residents will be able to pick up a bag full of nutritional products and masks to help feed and protect their families without leaving the safety of their cars. All staff and attendees will be required to wear a face mask or face shield and follow appropriate social distancing protocols.

Greater Bergen Community Action is the Bergen County anti-poverty agency. GBCA is a non-profit community action agency.

Table to Table is a community-based food program that collects perishable food that would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations serving the hungry in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties in New Jersey

Hackensack Jr. Basketball has donated skins to be distributed during this event.

.