It will depend on the car model or the manufacturer you have that has one charging connector or another, there are several models available and we review differences, power, possibilities, uses …

Find chargers

Although you may have in your private garage or buy one, the most advisable thing is to have located the electric recharging points closest to us or if we are going to travel, the recharging points that are on our route or our way. For this, there are many applications that allow us to find points on a map or in a specific area., apps for electric cars free for iOS and Android They even allow us to pay from our mobile phone.

One of them is Electromaps and it is one of the most recommended websites to consult stations … It also allows you to see the price of the recharge, the parking, photographs of the station or the state of the station in real time in case there are too many cars and you cannot load yours. It is one of the most complete applications but it is not the only one and you can also download Charge Map with 200 thousand charging points worldwide or Plug Share that works throughout Europe with all kinds of filters to find the price of the charge, ways payment, availability or any information you need about the service station.

What should we consider?

There are three things that we must take into account when recharging an electric car or vehicle. It is not enough to come and plug in. Beyond electric car charging connectors we have to look at other aspects.

Recharge types from the super-slow recharge that is usually limited to about 10A and that can take up to twelve hours to the ultra-fast recharge that does not have an extended use and that would take ten minutes. In general, the most common are the intermediates between these two and the semi-fast, fast or super-fast recharge are usually the most recommended that would allow us up to 20 minutes for a full recharge of a Tesla Model S.

Connector types, as we will explain below. There is not a single standard connector for all cars and there are several plugs that are available on the market, with different terminals, etc. Some cars even have several different connectors to accommodate different points.

Recharge modes that will depend on the communication between the vehicle and the charging point. There may be no communication with the network or there may be great communication. In the first case we would be for example in the case of Schuko connectors. In the second, the best type of connector with more communication would be the CHAdeMO.

Electric Conectors

Not only is there a universal charger for all electric cars, but there are different types of plug, as with mobile phones or tablets. This can be a problem for us because not all recharging points will include the same technology. Each brand can bet on a technology or standard different according to the region, for example. The Japanese models and manufacturers prioritize the CHAdeMO connector, but the German models opt for CCS-type connectors, in addition to other proprietary or private connectors. Although a consensus is sought, for now there are many connectors for electric vehicle charging and we review what you will find in the different stations around the world.

Schuko or traditional plug

The Schuko plug is the traditional plug, the one you use every day to plug any appliance at home or household appliance. The design is what you know: two main poles that stand out. It is an option that you can see as a connector for electric cars, although it is recommended because recharging will be much slower than in other cases. This type of connector is not intended to withstand loads of more than 16A. Habitually do not exceed 10A or 12A:

It is also not recommended because of its lack of speed: fully charging an electric car with this type of connector can take too many hours, so it is not the best if you have a large electric car. Yes you could use it in case of very small models (such as quadricycles) or in the case of other electric vehicles such as motorcycles or bicycles. It can also be useful in case you are going to charge a car that is not entirely electric but is hybrid but you can plug it in. Not only is it a slow recharge, but it does not have integrated communication.

Type 1 connector

The type 1 connector is one of the most frequent and most used, type 1 or SAE J1772 connector. It was born in Japan but it is accepted worldwide and it is already American or worldwide manufacturers who are betting on this type of connector. In total, in this connector we find five terminals or contacts: two current connectors, a ground connector and two connectors that work as a connection or communication between the charger and the vehicle. In addition, it has a specialized design to make it safe and there is a lock that prevents the car from disconnecting during charging and may pose a problem. Currently, this plug is in models from brands around the world such as the Toyota Prius Plug In, the Nissan Leaf, the Citröen C-Zero or the Mitsubishi Outlander, for example.

Type 2 connector – Mennekes

The Mennekes connector or type 2 connector and is the one that is approved in the European Union. In general, it will be the one you find in Europe if you are going to travel with your electric car, along with the CCS model that we will explain later. In this case, it is a connector that has seven terminals: an earth connection, a communication socket with the vehicle, a neutral connector and three phase connectors. These last three are the ones that allow the connector to be compatible with three-phase loads of up to 63A as well as single-phase loads of 16A. This would imply that the connector or charger would allow us to recharge power with alternating current of power up to 43 or 44 kW.

This connector is one of the most used and found in many models such as the Porsche Panamera or other models from brands such as Renault, BMW, Audi, Mercedes or Volvo.

Type 3 connector – Scame

It is not usual that we find this connector and it is used less and less. It arrived ten years ago, in 2010, thanks to an alliance of companies such as Legrand, Schneider or Scame that formed the EV Plug Alliance association. Currently it is not common to find it because the Scame connector has given way to others like the previous two that are much most used and frequent in all manufacturers.

In this case, we have a connector that has a type 3A and type 3 variant with five and seven terminals respectively. The first would only accept single-phase currents d up to 16A and has four connectors: phase, neutral connector, ground or communications. For its part, with phase 3C we would have seven contacts of which three are designed for phases, another to be a neutral connector, another ground and two other control and presence. With this three-phase option the 3C option would allow currents of up to 32A three-phase or 16A single-phase as the previous one.

CSS combo connector

This connector has been proposed for become a global solution and standard although nothing has been decided yet. It allows slow and fast charging and is a combined connector, as we can see in the images. Its standardization is intended because it is a versatile system that would allow you to charge vehicles in different ways with the same socket, with alternating and direct current. It has five terminals: for current, for communication with the network or for ground protection. It allows direct or alternating current and single-phase or three-phase connection.

It is a fairly widespread connector and that we will find mainly in America but also in some European countries. You will find it in brands such as Porsche, Audi, BMW or Volkswagen and mainly in German brands.

CHAdeMo connector

If in the previous case we were talking about the standardization by the Americas and Germany of the CSS connector, the CHAdeMO connector is most used in the east, although it is in practically half of fast charging stations around the world and is one of the best options. It was born in Japan in an association formed by companies such as Subaru, Nissan or Toyota and it is a connector with ten terminals and quite a few advantages: it allows fast charging speed with direct current and allows an intensity of up to 125A and supports up to 50 kW of power. In general, we will see it in Japanese vehicles but its use has been globalized thanks to the possibilities it offers. You can see it, for example, in the Citröen C-Zero, in the Nissan Leaf, in the Mitsubishi iMiev …

Specific chargers

Beyond the general connectors and ‘multibrand’, some manufacturers have their own. For example, Tesla. The car brand has its own Tesla map that you can check in case you have a Tesla vehicle and want to know where the chargers are. On the map you can see where there are Superchargers or where there are loading points at destinations throughout the world, located mainly in hotels, restaurants or shopping centers. In the case of the Tesla Supercharger V3 it has a maximum power of 250 kW and would allow us recharge 25 kilometers of autonomy for every minute plugged in, reducing waiting time. Beyond its own chargers, Tesla also has adapters to convert the usual ones.