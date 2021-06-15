Charging a car battery in 10 minutes will be possible thanks to this technology | Motor

The inventor of one of the key components of lithium-ion batteries, Dr. Rachid Yazami, is working on a technology that will allow an electric car to be charged in 10 minutes.

Electric mobility is conquering our cities and more and more people are choosing electric cars to move around in urban environments. Due to the environmental benefits these vehicles offer and the commitment of both manufacturers and drivers, it is quite clear that the mobility of the future is electric.

But, although technology has advanced a lot in recent years, electric cars still have to overcome some obstacles to become the majority option and banish combustion engine vehicles. Slow battery charging is one of the main problems to deal with, but it seems that this stumbling block has its days numbered.

Dr. Rachid Yazami, inventor of the graphite anode, a key technology for lithium-ion batteries, is working on a technology that will allow an electric car to be charged in just 10 minutes. A breakthrough of these characteristics will mean a before and after for electric mobility, since it will practically equate the charging time of the vehicle’s battery with that which we dedicate to refueling conventional fuel.

Speaking to The Register, Dr. Yazami explains that he is developing a new fast charging technology for electric carss that greatly improves the results of any other existing technology. The most recent tests of your system show that It is capable of charging a high-density battery in just 10 minutes, seven times faster than Tesla.

To achieve this breakthrough, Dr. Yazami uses a different loading method than the conventional one. Instead of applying constant current, their technology uses non-linear voltammetry that controls voltage rather than current.

The scientist explains that you have to think of voltage as if they were steps on a ladder. The voltage must remain constant on each of these rungs until the parameters are met and the next rung can be advanced. This charging system gives the batteries a break during the charging process and allows to extend its useful life.

Taking a long trip in an electric car is still a matter full of unknowns. We have decided to repeat our experience of going from Madrid to Barcelona in a one hundred percent electric car, so that you don’t have to and we will tell you about our experience.

“Fast-charging technology also prolongs battery life by avoiding stress,” says Dr. Yazami. “Instead of keeping the battery for five years, it can be kept for ten years, because the way we charge the battery does not subject it to high temperatures or high current stress. The dream situation of the battery would be ten minutes of charge for a range of 800 km “.

Apart from fast charging, The scientist is also working to solve the other two big problems of electric car batteries: energy density and safety.