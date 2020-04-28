After knowing Quick Charge 4.0 and Quick Charge 4+, it would have been normal at this point to start thinking about the fifth version, but Qualcomm has taken a step back to fill in the missing link between QC 3 and QC 4, with the new fast charge Quick Charge 3+.

Qualcomm names Quick Charge 3+ as fast charging “for the masses”, and it is released in the Snapdragon 765 and 765G and it will arrive later to other processors in different ranges power. The first terminal to have this charge was released yesterday, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, also known as Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom.

0 to 50% in 15 minutes

On paper Quick Charge 3+ promises charge half the battery in 15 minutes, 35% faster than previous generations. Not only is it faster, but it supposes an overheating of the lower components: about 9 degrees Celsius less than previous generations.

Quick Charge 3+ is compatible with standard USB-A and USB-C cables with support for scalable voltage with 20mV steps like Quick Charge 4, and is retroactively compatible with older generation devices and chargers. With the new version come new security mechanisms and identification of the load capacity of the cable.

The advantage is for both users and manufacturers, who can do without external components like the surge protector chip and others. In practice, you should assume bring fast charge to inexpensive terminals.

The first to release Quick Charge 3+ is the new Xiaomi Mi Youth Edition, compatible with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+. This terminal was launched yesterday with a 4,160 mAh battery and 20W fast charge.

