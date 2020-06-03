15 minutes. The Minnesota State Attorney’s Office decided Wednesday to escalate charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer who crushed George Floyd’s neck with the knee, and charged the other three police officers implicated in his arrest.

According to court documents in the case, Chauvin was now charged with second-degree murder, while charges were also filed against agents Thoomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao for being complicit in the crimes of second-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, whose case sparked worldwide protests, said it was a “bittersweet” moment. “We are glad that the attorney general has made this decision, arrest and impute them all and aggravate the charges brought against Chauvin,” he said.

Before learning of the prosecution’s decision, Crump said he expected that all officers involved in Floyd’s death would be charged. “These are people who refuse to listen, people who supposedly should. The police are supposed to be there to protect and serve George Floyd,” he said.

“Tortured to death”

Her son Mason Floyd insisted that what the family wants is “justice.” “My father shouldn’t have died like that,” he lamented.

Crump, for his part, asserted that Floyd was “tortured to death” by the Police. Thus, he recalled that the agent kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least nine minutes.

Shortly before the decision of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was known, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that, if the charges were to escalate, it would be an “important step to do justice.”

For his part, and due to the continuous protests registered in the state, the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, announced that the curfew will extend another two nights between 22:00 and 4:00 (local time).

“Minnesotans need more than ever to trust their neighbors, support their communities and unite their voices to address systematic problems. Thank you for doing it peacefully,” he said.