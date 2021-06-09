Charged, Remmy Valenzuela of causing fractures his cousin and his girlfriend

Accused, Remmy Valenzuela of causing fractures to his cousin and his girlfriend | INSTAGRAM

Right now the Famous singer Remmy Valenzuela has become a trend in social networks thanks to information or rumor that is spreading that supposedly affected physically to its cousin and his girlfriend approximately 20 years old.

It is said that the situation happened in one of the singer’s properties known as el campito located on 300 street where his cousin of 21 years of age he was working as a night watchman and gardener.

According to what happened the Sunday June 6 Remi came to his property and began hitting his cousin and his girlfriend for apparently no specific reason.

You may also be interested in: Goodbye to music Ricky Martin? “They won’t let him sing”

The authorities did report a complaint from the woman, who came quite badly with them.

The girl was very affected on the skin in addition to having a contusion on her chest and arms, she also had marks of gagging on her hands and feet and worst of all, she also had signs of having been str @ ngulated, all this supposedly being received on the part of the singer of the doctors they considered that she was in delicate health.

In addition, his cousin also gave enough and has many physical consequences, he has a fracture in the left cheekbone and his eye is also at risk according to the medical evaluation carried out in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Doctors assure that your eye is at risk according to medical studies that were carried out, it is also delicate.

So far Remmy Valenzuela has not come out to talk about it, in fact, his last publication on social networks was made a day before the alleged event, in the photo he was showing off his new accordion that just arrived and with which he would be working for the new musical pieces that will be releasing soon.