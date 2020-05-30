Asunción, May 29 . .- The former president of the state-owned Petróleos Paraguayos (Petropar) Patricia Samudio was charged this Friday along with 21 other people for an alleged over-invoicing in the purchase of a batch of tonic water that was acquired by the entity at present certain immunity to COVID-19, as alleged then.

Samudio resigned from the position last April when he learned about the purchase of 5,000 bottles along with a batch of masks and temperature markers, allegedly above their cost.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported in a statement that the charge against Samudio is based on the alleged commission of a crime of breach of trust, the same as the rest of the accused.

Among them are the entity’s financial director, the head of the Treasury and members of the Purchase Evaluation Committee, among others.

According to the statement, the purchase of tonic water was made in March by way of exception and at a price greater than 300% of the product offered.

Likewise, the Prosecutor General’s Office indicated that the masks never entered Petropar, despite the fact that the acquisition was documented.

The acquisitions of all the products would have cost Petropar a capital loss of about $ 20,000, according to the investigation by the Public Ministry.

After learning of the purchase, Samudio stated that the tonic water presented “some immunity” against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to an opinion from the company’s medical department.

Samudio’s resignation was the second from Mario Abdo Benítez’s government related to alleged overbilling in the purchase of sanitary materials to face the coronavirus pandemic.

A week earlier, the then president of the National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, Édgar Melgarejo, resigned for alleged irregularities in the purchase of 4,000 masks for the protection of the agency’s personnel.

And this month, the Health Minister, Julio Mazzoleni, suspended the purchase of a shipment of masks and supplies from China due to allegations that the process allegedly favored two companies.

The minister also announced the opening of a summary to several officials from the health portfolio.

The local media insist that these cases are an insult to a citizenry that has been complying with the government’s quarantine for more than two months.

And they emphasize that they are clouding the image of Mazzoleni, the person in charge of health management against the coronavirus, which in Paraguay has left eleven deaths to date, in addition to some 900 infections.

.