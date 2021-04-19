Chardy, the first victory for Godó 2021; Andújar, first Spanish triumph

The French Jérémy Chardy has gotten the first win of the 2021 edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, in a highly anticipated first match after the suspension of the last edition of the tournament due to the pandemic. Chardy has defeated the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili for 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 in his first round match in almost two hours of play.

The Frenchman, number 51 in the world, has defeated an opponent who is fifteen places ahead of him in the ranking. A very hesitant start to Basilashvili, who has delivered his first two service games in the match, has given wings to a Chardy who, despite losing his with 3-4 against in the second set, has shown more regularity in the third and final sleeve. Chardy will be measured in the second round at Denis Shapovalov, seventh favorite and one of the great attractions of the tournament.

Minutes after the completion of that first meeting, Pablo Andújar has achieved the first Spanish triumph in the final draw. The Cuenca has got rid of Gilles Simon for 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 to advance to the second round and become the first opponent in the tournament Roberto Bautista.

Andújar aspires to find in this Godó the good feelings that have not accompanied him at the start of the season. He barely adds three triumphs in it, one of them achieved in the Australian Open and two in Buenos Aires. Andújar was finalist of the Barcelona tournament in 2015, when he gave up in the title match against Kei Nishikori.