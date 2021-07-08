Chardy and Broady prevail in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The French player Jeremy chardy, number 58 of the ATP and the British tennis player Naomi broady, number 181 of the WTA won in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and seventeen minutes to the Croatian Darija jurak, number 18 of the WTA and the South African player Raven klaasen, number 23 of the WTA. With this result, the tennis players manage to qualify for the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners, for their part, did it 4 times. In addition, Chardy and Broady were 66% effective on the first serve, committed 6 double faults and got 61% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 69% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 56 % of service points.

The next match corresponds to the quarterfinals of the championship and in it Chardy and Broady will face off against the winners of the match that will face Oliver marach Y Lyudmyla Kichenok against Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 46 couples participate in this competition.