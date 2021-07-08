Chardy and Broady are eliminated in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/08/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

The British Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in two hours 4-6, 6-4 and 7-5 to the french player Jeremy chardy already the british Naomi broady, numbers 58 and 181 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winners of this match in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the losing couple, for their part, did it twice. In addition, Dart and Salisbury had 74% first serve, managing to win 65% of service points, while their opponents had 62% first service, managing to win 65% of service points. Finally, in relation to penalties, the winners committed 7 double faults and their opponents committed 5.

After this duel, the semifinals will take place in which the faces Dart and Salisbury will be seen against the Czech players Kveta Peschke Y Kevin Krawietz.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) a total of 46 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.