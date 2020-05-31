In the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we have been able to see great stories with the most famous Marvel characters, but during some movies Marvel Studios has left loose ends that we never got to see, superheroes and villains that were going to appear soon after some installments and that never came. Today, many fans want some of these characters to become UCM in the future, and it is hoped that Marvel Studios has not yet ruled out the possibility of that happening.

Characters like Miles Morales and Nova are without a doubt some of the most loved ones on this list, but below, we leave each of them for you to see all those who were likely to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Leader

The Leader – Tales to Astonish # 62 (1964)

In The Incredible Hulk, known as the second UCM movie, we got to see a doctor named Samuel Sterns «Mr. Blue »who experimented with the blood of Bruce Banner with the intention of help him get back to normal, but not everything goes as expected, since with the research he had done, Sterns creates a serum for Banner, however, he was forced to use it on Major Blosky to turn him into a monster and face the Hulk. When Blosky gets up from the stretcher, he hits Sterns on the head, leaving him lying on the ground with a serious injury, and to his surprise, he spills blood from the experiment on his head, which later begins to mutate.

Dr. Samuel Sterns first appeared in Tales to Astonish # 62 (1964) and is known as “The Leader”, one of the Hulk’s enemies who has superhuman mental vision.

Amadeus Cho

Amadeus Cho – Amazing Fantasy vol. 2 # 15 (2005)

Marvel Studios winked at Amadeus Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Just after Bruce Banner and Tony Stark finish designing Ultron’s Artificial Intelligence, an employee named Karen Cho helps them, she is in charge of using the machine to create the tissues of Vision and thus have the AI ​​body finished. . This same scientist is the mother of Amadeus Cho, which is practically the successor to the Hulk, since in the comics he manages to find the formula to become the green monster and at the same time remain with his conscience intact. First appeared in Amazing Fantasy vol. 2, # 15 (2005).

I caste

Yocasta – Avengers (vol. 1) # 162 (1977)

He is another character that was hinted at in Avengers: Age of Ultron is Yocasta. After Vision was created, Tony Stark had run out of Jarvis, the AI ​​that always backed him, and for that reason he had to create a new one. One of the options was called «Yocasta», but in the end Stark ended up choosing “Friday” as his new AI, but who is Yocasta really? In the comics, Ultron creates Yocasta in order to have someone just like him to support him, but it doesn’t turn out as he wished, since Yocasta is against his creator and joins the Avengers.

Yocasta first appeared in Avengers (vol. 1) # 162 (1977), is an android with abilities similar to those of Ultron.

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock – Avengers (vol. 1) # 162 (1977)

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene we can see Ayesha naming a golden cocoon as “Adam” Obviously referring to Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe who helped the Avengers stop Thanos. Unfortunately, the character was never heard from again, nor did he appear in Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame, and was expected to.

Adam Warlock first appeared in Fantastic Four # 66 (1967), possesses a host of powers, such as superhuman strength, speed, and endurance, can fly, has cosmic absorption, cosmic augmentation, cosmic discharges, energy manipulation, and location of space portals. In addition, it is widely recognized because it is the protector of the soul gem, which he wears on his head. He would certainly have been an excellent character for the last war against Thanos.

Not going

Nova # 1 (1976)

In the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies we were able to see the Novacorps, an intergalactic police force who hail from the planet Xandar and are awarded the Power Gem after the Guardians of the Galaxy manage to beat Ronan the Accuser. Because this group of police officers appeared in the movies, Nova, aka Sam Alexander, was thought to be incorporated into the Avengers team to stop Thanos, but it wasn’t. However, Marvel Studios has not said anything about the character so far, but we may see it in the future at UCM.

Nova first appeared in One-shot Marvel Point One (2011), his powers are obtained from a helmet that gives him the Nova Force that gives him skills such as flying, super strength, super speed, energy projection and survival to breathe in space or underwater.

Living Tribunal

Living Tribunal – Strange Tales # 157

Known in Spanish as “Living Court”, he is a villain considered to be one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. At Doctor Strange we could see that Barón Mordo mentions it and uses a walking stick with the same name of Living Court, which means that this character already exists in the UCM, so we could see him as a villain in the second Doctor Strange movie.

Living Court made its first appearance in Strange Tales # 157 (1967), basically it is an entity that maintains balance in the multiverse, so it is dedicated to being the judge of the different dimensions, and condemns the Earth to be destroyed because it has a great capacity to create evil due to the events that usually happen there. For this reason he becomes a villain and his powers are practically that of a God, who can only be faced with level by Beyonders.

Miles Morales

Miles Morales – Ultimate Fallout # 4 (2011)

In Spider-Man Homecoming we can see how Spider-Man investigates an advanced technology weapons sale near a neighborhood, and decides to save the life of the man who was buying the merchandise after seeing that the weapons were too much for him. Later, Spider-Man meets this man again in a parking lot with the intention of questioning him, and in the conversation, he tells her that his name is aaron davis, which translates into comics as Miles Morales’ uncle. This means that there are possibilities of seeing Miles Morales in the future, since his uncle could become the main villain of some movie, and would be known in reality as “The Marauder”.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales first appeared in Ultimate Fallout # 4, is a character that arises after the death of Peter Parker when the Oz formula is recreated by an Oscorp scientist named Dr. Markus. In an attempt to steal the formula, Aaron Davis (Miles’s uncle) lets out a spider that gets into his bag. Upon arrival at the house, his nephew visits him and is bitten by this spider which subsequently grants him abilities similar to those of Spider-Man, but adding improvements such as being able to become invisible and electric.

Other Marvel Items You May Like