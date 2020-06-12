It is the month of June, when a large part of the population shows their support for love, regardless of their preferences, which has been demonstrated in the various productions worldwide with the various characters from series in the LGBT community.

June is the month to commemorate LGBT pride in honor of the Stonewall riots of June 28, 1969Although there is a great road ahead, there are still things to be accomplished.

It also marks the month that same-sex marriage became legal in the United States in 2015.

Throughout the history of television, characters have been featured, from Carol and Susan in ‘Friends’, Will from ‘Will & Grace’, Kurt Hummel from ‘Glee’, to name a few.

But, characters from series in the LGBT community have changed and increasingly focus less on their preferences, more on the acceptance process and other stages of their lives.

The first one is Ruthie from ‘Sex Education’, played by Lily Newmark, a lesbian who has problems with her partner, Tanya, his dominant girlfriend.

Another popular character who represented the LGBT community in a recent series is Robin in ‘Stranger Things 3’, who at first was believed to be Steve Harrington’s love interest, but later it was revealed that she was a lesbian.

Ezekiel in ‘The Boys’, a superhero with elastic powers who publicly promotes traditionalist values ​​and denounces homosexuality, although secretly he really is gay.

Ryan Murphy introduced Rock Hudson in ‘Hollywood’, portrayed by Jake Picking, inspired by the homonymous actor who in real life hid his homosexuality and suffered blackmail, but here he breaks with it to accept himself as he is.

The recently released season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘showed that Alex Standall is gay, but beyond presenting it as such, the series sought to portray the process of self-acceptance and to come out of the closet that occurs in youth, the character is represented by Miles Heizer, who is a spokesperson for the LGBT community.

Cheryl Blossom in ‘Riverdale’ She is another of the characters that represent the LGBT community and although she is currently in a relationship with Toni Topaz, she did not always enjoy her sexuality since her mother even ran to a friend when she noticed her daughter’s preferences.

The characters of series of the LGBT community are not only limited to Hollywood, also in Ibero-America current characters have been made, such is the case of Palermo in ‘La Casa de Papel’, A proud gay man who may seem very liberal, but has a romantic obsession with Berlin.

Nadia’s brother, Ómar in ‘Elité’ He is another character who showed how he sought to hide his sexuality to avoid conflicts with his Muslim faith, since his family is very conservative.

Julián de la Mora in ‘The House of Flowers’ He is a bisexual character, and to a certain extent pansexual, that is, he falls in love with people, no matter their gender, throughout the series Julián’s way of finding and accepting his identity could be seen.

The character of Isabela in ‘Control Z’ It is one that has been very popular in the Mexican production, being a trans character and showing the consequences of revealing it in his youth, the actress who represents him, Zión Moreno, carried out his transition to woman.

Another character from the LGBT community is Theo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, a woman who does not agree with her gender and begins to identify as a man, who over time became a braver person, clinging to her new identity and way of being.