With Tom Holland still playing Peter Parker in the MCU, Sony is looking to continue developing films to expand its catalog, so there are a number of ‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ characters that would have a live-action.

Upcoming Sony releases include ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Morbius’. These films are the continuation of the relative success of ‘Venom’, as well as the incredibly successful integration of Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), played by Tom Holland.

Sony recently hired British television director S.J. Clarkson, to take over this new movie, which will be about Madame Web and another by Marc Guggenheim that will be about Jackpot.

Of the characters in ‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ that would have a live-action, one of the most requested by fans is Spider-gwen the heroine that is originally from Earth-65, where it was Gwen Stacy who was bitten by the radioactive spider and not Peter Parker.

Another alternative version that fans hope to see is Miles Morales, a character originating from the Ultimate Universe, who obtained his powers from the bite of a genetically altered spider and took the place of Peter Parker, when he was eliminated.

Of the alternative versions that has gained popularity is Spider-man noir, a darker version of Spider-Man and the myth is set in 1933, during the Great Depression and is part of the Marvel Noir universe.

In the characters of ‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ that would have a live-action is Peni Parker, a 14-year-old high school student who was adopted by Aunt May and Uncle Ben as an orphan. She pilots a psychic mechanic suit known as SP // dr, which is partially controlled by a radioactive spider with which she has a psychic bond.

Peter Parker Earth TRN700 Who saved the multiverse after sacrificing himself to stop the activation of the Wilson Fisk collider, is one of the characters that fans ask the most to know more about the adult life of Peter Parker and in fact they ask for Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire to play him.

The female version of Doctor Octopus on TRN700, Olivia Octavius It was Alchemax’s chief scientist-in-chief, as well as Wilson Fisk’s advisor, who attempted to build an interdimensional portal, believing it would make her a world-renowned scientist due to historical achievement.

If you have a version of Miles Morales, fans would also like to see Prowler, his uncle Aaron Davis, who assumes the identity of the criminal by wearing his electric suit, a winged suit and electric gloves.

Characters from ‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ who would have a live-action, or something similar would be Spider-Ham, that is, Peter Porker, one of the fan favorites who first appeared in 1983 and who would be interesting because it would open the stage to a new universe.