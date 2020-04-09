The Samsung A series continues its journey through the market, and the renovation for this year 2020 continues its course with the models called 1. The turn is now for the Samsung Galaxy A21, one of the inexpensive terminals of the Korean firm that now reaches its second official generation and remains in the power range of its predecessor.

As a novelty, the jump to quad camera with practically everything that the mobile photographic ecosystem can offer right now in the absence of optical zoom. Let’s see what the new ‘small’ from Samsung has for us, small in power because the screen flies up to 6.5 inches.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A21

screen

6.5-inch Super AMOLED

HD + at 1,560 x 720

Ratio 19.5: 9

Infinity O

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz

Versions

3GB / 32GB

microSD up to 256GB

Frontal camera

13 megapixels

Rear cameras

16 megapixel f / 2.0

8 megapixel Ultra wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

Battery

4,000 mAh

15W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

One UI 2.0

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Headphone jack

USB Type-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Four cameras for one of the economic Samsung

Samsung’s new affordable phone sits between the Samsung Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A31 sporting no more and no less than four rear cameras. If we turn the device we come across a main sensor of 16 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens, with another sensor 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens, with another more than 2 megapixels and f / 2.4 lens for depth readings, and with a fourth sensor 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 lens for macro photography.

As we have said before, this Galaxy A21 only lacks the optical zoom to have everything. On the front, a camera 13 megapixel with f / 2.0 lens which is embedded in a hole on the screen. Here what we find is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, 19.5: 9 ratio and HD + resolution. That is, 1,560 x 720 pixels.

For the processor, Samsung opts for an Exynos of its own that it does not specify but of which it does affirm that it has eight cores and runs at 1.8GHz. We found a single variant of this Galaxy A21, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD that will not exceed the extra 256GB of space for apps, games, music or whatever we want.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 mounts an internal, non-removable battery of 4,000 mAh with 15W fast charge, and the set is completed speaking of Android 10 under One UI 2.0 in addition to dual 4G connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth, headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone has a fingerprint reader on the back and has a software face unlock.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A21

The new Samsung Galaxy A21 begins its journey in the market starting from the United States, there it comes in black and at a price of $ 249.99 and ready to go on sale in the summer. The European price has not yet been revealed, although we are confident that Samsung will not be long in making it public.

Samsung Galaxy A21 with 3GB / 32GB: $ 249.99 or 230 euros to change.

More information | Samsung

