It has been two years since Amazon launched its latest 8-inch tablet. It was the Amazon Fire HD 8, in 2018, and it has come to renew it. The e-commerce giant also uses the Plus model to accompany it, and even a variant for children consisting of a reinforced accompanying case. The Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus arrive, in 2020 models.

As it happened with the last generation, the devices are placed in fairly cheap strips, at least speaking in dollars since the price of the models in Europe is not yet known. Meanwhile we’re left with they carry HD displays and a rather modest amount of RAM, although enough to browse, consume multimedia and eventually play some not too heavy titles.

Fire HD 8 2020 and Fire HD 8 Plus 2020 datasheet

Fire HD 8 2020

Fire HD 8 Plus 2020

screen

IPS LCD 8 inch

1,280 x 800 HD

Polarizing filter

IPS LCD 8 inch

1,280 x 800 HD

Polarizing filter

Processor

Quad Core at 2GHz

Quad Core at 2GHz

Versions

2GB / 32GB

2GB / 64GB

Micro SD

3GB / 32GB

3GB / 64GB

Micro SD

Rear camera

2 megapixels

2 megapixels

Frontal camera

2 megapixels

2 megapixels

software

Android

Android

Dimensions and weight

202 x 137 x 9.7 mm

335 grams

202 x 137 x 9.7 mm

335 grams

Drums

12 hours of autonomy

12 hours of autonomy

Wireless charging

Connectivity and sound

WiFi 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

USB Type-C

WiFi 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

USB Type-C

Others

Alexa

Alexa

Prices

2GB / 32GB: $ 89.99

2GB / 64GB: $ 119.99

3GB / 32GB: $ 109.99

3GB / 64GB: $ 139.99

Two twins with very little change between them

We will have different housings to choose

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus have an IPS screen of 8 inches with 1,280 x 800 pixels HD resolution, which leaves the density at around 189 pixels per inch. Both displays have a polarizing filter included. And under the casing, a battery of unknown size that promises a range of 12 hours. Amazon says that the HD 8 charges in 4 hours and that the HD 8 Plus charges in 5 hours, in addition to having the latter with wireless charging.

The two models differ in RAM and a little in battery

As for the processor, we have a quad-core model running at 2GHz and supported by two versions of RAM and two internal storage that make up the models for sale as follows. Fire HD 8 with 2GB / 32GB and 2GB / 64GB, Fire HD 8 Plus with 3GB / 32GB and 3GB / 64GB. There the differences between both terminals end, in the already commented aspect of its battery and in having an additional GB the Plus model. In the rest they are identical terminals.

We find in both models a rear camera and a front camera, both 2 megapixel, and offer connectivity both WiFi 5 as Bluetooth 5.0 LE, in addition to having a USB Type-C port for file transfer and for charging. As usual in the North American brand, the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus arrive in black. By the way, both models have Android but in the version modified by Amazon, which means that, among other things, we will have Alexa as the default assistant.

The Kids version of the Amazon Fire HD 8

It is called Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition but we are really talking about an Amazon Fire HD 8 that includes a protective case which makes it a stronger tablet. This case can be purchased in blue, pink and purple. Plus, one year of Amaon FreeTime Unlimited is included with educational content plus books, videos, games and more.

In addition to the comments, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has parental controls built-in that allow parents to more comprehensively configure factors such as usage time, navigable sites, and even different educational goals.

Versions and prices of the Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 and Fire HD 8 Plus 2020

As we have already mentioned, the Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus arrive in two versions available for each model, in addition to having a reduced special price if we want special offers included in the pack. Along with them, also comes the Kids Edition with its own independent price, we leave you the North American prices of the products below:

Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 with 2GB / 32GB: $ 89.99 with offers, $ 104.99 without offers

Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 with 2GB / 64GB: $ 119.99 with offers, $ 134.99 without offers

Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 Kids Edition with 2GB / 32GB: $ 139.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 2020 with 3GB / 32GB: $ 109.99 with offers, $ 124.99 without offers

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 2020 with 3GB / 64GB: $ 139.99 with offers, $ 154.99 without offers

