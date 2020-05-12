Xiaomi’s Poco brand caused a resounding impact with its landing on the market some generations ago. The firm thus became a mirror brand of Xiaomi in the Indian market, and later in the international market, with a unique creation of its own: the Pocophone F1. A phone with a high-end feature, and with some concessions, that was wrapped in plastic to offer a practically impossible sale price.

After some time with rumors about whether the phone would receive its refresh, and an intermediate mid-range Poco X2, it was confirmed that there would be a new high-end lineup, and the Poco F2 Pro just landed on the market. As rumored, it becomes a new mirror of an almost twin model, the Redmi K30 Pro. Thus, we ran into a new model with the Snapdragon 865 at the forefront of operations and with 5G connectivity that comes with another wrapper.

Poco F2 Pro datasheet

Little F2 Pro

screen

6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Contrast 5,000,000: 1

Brightness 1,200 nits

Processor

Snapdragon 865 at 2.84GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

Versions

6GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

Rear camera

64 megapixel f / 1.89 IMX686 OIS

13 megapixel f / 2.2 UGA 123º

5 megapixel 3X zoom and macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

8K @ 30fps / FHD @ 960fps video

Frontal camera

20 megapixels

Pop-up system

Video at 120fps

software

Android 10

MIUI 11

Dimensions and weight

–

Drums

4,700 mAh

30W fast charge

Connectivity and sound

5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Dual GPS

NFC

USB Type-C

Infrared

3.5mm jack

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

A large diagonal completely clear

As we will see later, this Poco F2 Pro has a front camera that hides in the frame, which makes us have the full screen available. Here there are no perforations or ‘notch’ worth, their 6.67 inch are completely at our disposal to see all kinds of content. Contained in an AMOLED panel with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. A fairly typical configuration.

The screen also offers a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits (500 nits in daily use) and a contrast of 5,000,000: 1 in addition to 180Hz of refreshment for the touch panel. We also have a 360º lighting sensor on board, in addition to other features such as coating with Gorilla Glass 5. The display is also compatible with HDR10 + content.

The processor chosen is the almost ubiquitous Snapdragon 865 for the high-end of the market, accompanied by its Adreno 650 GPU and all the processing power for artificial intelligence that it is capable of deploying. The chip arrives supported by a version of RAM and two internal storage that become two models for sale. We will have 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB, without microSD tray.

For the battery, Poco has opted for an internal battery of 4,700 mAh with 30W fast charge that you should fully charge the phone in 68 minutes, and without wireless charging. In connectivity we find 5G Dual, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual GPS, USB type C, headphone jack and infrared sensor, very characteristic of the Xiaomi catalog in all its forms, ranges and brands. By the way, we have the fingerprint reader embedded in the panel.

Four rear cameras, one camera in the frame

64 Megapixel has this Poco F2 Pro as main camera, a camera with an f / 1.89 lens and a 26-millimeter focal length with PDAF focus. As a secondary, a 13 megapixel super wide angle with f / 2.2 lens and 123º of amplitude. There are still two more cameras, because we have a 5-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a focal length of 50 millimeters, which means that we have two-magnification optical zoom in addition to being a lens that serves us for macro photography.

The fourth camera is more common, since we are talking about a 2 megapixel camera with an f / 2.4 lens and whose function is to take depth readings, so it will be useful only for the Portrait mode of the phone. And it is the turn of the front camera, which is hidden under the device, a camera 20 megapixels which is capable of recording FullHD video at 30fps. Incidentally, the rear can record 8K at 30 frames per second, or reduce the resolution to FullHD and reach 960fps.

Versions and prices of the Poco F2 Pro

The new Poco F2 initially sets foot in India and Europe. In the old continent we find it in different colors and in its two versions combining the options of RAM and internal storage. The advertised price for the device is as follows, including the initial purchase promotion:

Poco F2 Pro 6GB / 128GB: 499 euros, then 549 euros.

Poco F2 Pro 8GB / 256GB: 599 euros, then 649 euros.