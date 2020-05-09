It leaked a few days ago and finally the latest creation of the Chinese giant Huawei is among us. its new Huawei P Smart 2020, the renewal of one of its most successful mobile phone lines and that, one more year, begins its journey from Germanic lands, as Huawei Germany has been in charge of putting its characteristics on the table.

Looking at the list of specifications, it seems quite clear that we are talking about a midline, almost inexpensive, based on the Huawei P Smart 2019 from last year. A slightly improved model that grows in memory and little else and that maybe take advantage of Huawei’s “trick” to keep Google services active, although it is not clearly specified so we leave it in doubt for the moment.

Huawei P Smart 2020 data sheet

HUAWEI P SMART 2020

SCREEN

6.21-inch IPS LCD

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

Notch centered

PROCESSOR

Kirin 710F

GPU Turbo 2.0

Versions

4GB / 128GB

Micro SD

Rear cameras

13 megapixel 1.8

2 megapixel bokeh

Frontal camera

8 megapixel f / 2.0

DRUMS

3,400 mAh

Operating system

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.0

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 mm

160 grams

Connectivity and others

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Rear fingerprint reader

Gps

NFC chip

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB

PRICE

199 euros in Germany

A model that already sounds familiar to us from previous years

Just take a look at the Huawei P Smart 2019 to see that it and the new 2020 model have many things in common. For example, the screen IPS LCD that reaches 6.21 inches diagonal and that it has the same central ‘notch’ at the top, and the same FullHD + resolution at 2,340 x 1,080. That is, with a fairly classic 19.5: 9 ratio at this point.

For the brain, Huawei opts for the Kirin 710F that keeps the phone in the medium, or perhaps medium-low power zone, and accompanies it with an interesting step forward in memory. Now we have 4GB for RAM and 128GB for internal storage, the latter can be expanded with an undisclosed maximum capacity microSD. And as for the battery, 3,400 mAh with normal charge, without fast charge of any kind around here.

We got to the cameras and we ran into Rear 13 megapixels with f / 1.8 lens accompanied by 2 megapixels for depth readings, thus forming a dual camera with a support LED flash for low light situations. The camera can record FullHD video at 60 frames per second, in addition to having Huawei’s own camera features seasoned and powered by artificial intelligence. And for the front camera, 8 megapixels for selfies with FullHD video at 30 frames per second.

The Huawei P Smart 2020 has a fingerprint reader on the back phone and has dimensions of 155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 millimeters and 160 grams of weight. In connectivity, the phone has 4G Dual, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC chip, FM radio, headphone jack and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging. The phone arrives with Android 9 Pie under EMUI 9, which suggests that it may come with Google services active but this is not confirmed.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart 2020

As we have mentioned in the introduction, the phone has initially landed in Germany, so we have a European price, although not confirmed for our country, Spain. Meanwhile, we already know that we can get hold of this P Smart 2020 4GB and 128GB in three colors (black, blue and green) at a price of 199 euros.

Huawei P Smart 2020 with 4GB / 128GB: 199 euros.

