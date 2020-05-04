It had been leaking for some time and it is finally official. The OPPO A92 2020 joins the line of economic average ranges in the oriental manufacturer’s catalog. A line that already had the phone itself in its version from last year, and that is becoming more robust and competent, especially with the additions of the latest OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020.

As expected, OPPO maintains its commitment to high volume batteries in its terminals for this price range, and everything is adorned with a perforated panel for a front camera that now takes up less space, and with a quad rear camera kit with a configuration that is not unknown to us.

OPPO A92 2020 datasheet

OPPO A92 2020

SCREEN

6.5 inch IPS LCD

20: 9 ratio

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

Perforated panel

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665 at 2.2GHz

Adreno 610 GPU

VERSIONS

8GB / 128GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10

ColorOS 7

REAR CAMERA

48 megapixel f / 1.7

8 megapixel super wide angle 119º

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 megapixels

DRUMS

5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

4G Dual

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

182 grams of weight

Qualcomm brain and 8GB of RAM for the midline

With the arrival of the OPPO A92 2020, Qualcomm bets everything on Qualcomm with its Snapdragon 665, a brain that runs at 2.2GHz and that is supported by the Adreno 610 GPU for everything related to the graphics section. As a closure for this brain, the OPPO A92 2020 offers a single version in RAM and internal storage, so there will be little doubt when it comes to checking prices. We will have a single model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, considerable figures. Especially the first one.

On the battery, OPPO slides 5,000 mAh on your OPPO A92 2020 that charges a maximum of 18W and that they promise more than a day of autonomy. Although counting the phone with its Game Booster mode in the software, a clear wink to the gamer public, perhaps more than one sees such a battery insufficient. All in all, the phone offers dimensions of 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 millimeters and a weight of 192 grams.

In the photographic section we come across a quadruple system that is already an old acquaintance, especially in the OPPO ecosystem. We have 48 megapixels stitched to an f / 1.7 lens as the main camera, and 8 megapixels with a 119º ultra wide angle lens as a secondary lens. The quartet is completed by two sensors of 2 megapixels each, one in charge of depth readings and the other for macro photography. As for the front camera, 16 megapixels for selfies.

Four cameras, big battery, and 8GB of RAM for a pretty competent phone

The OPPO A92 2020 has a fingerprint reader located on the side and with a set of stereo speakers. We also have 4G in each of its two SIM cards, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS for geolocation and 3.5 mm headphone jack. We close connectivity by mentioning the presence of the USB Type-C port for file upload and transfer, and highlighting that it lacks an NFC chip, at least in its version presented today.

OPPO A92 2020 versions and prices

The phone was initially unveiled in Malaysia at a price of $ 1,199, which can be converted (at the current exchange rate) into about 254 euros approximately. We do not have news of various international expansions or prices for other countries, but we will be vigilant in case it hits Spain, like its previous model, and if it suffers any variation.

OPPO A92 2020 with 8GB / 128GB: 1,199 Malaysian dollars or 254 euros in exchange.

More information | OPPO Malaysia

Share



OPPO A92: 8GB of RAM and a generous battery for a mid-range that looks at the most playful audience