As usual for some time, Xiaomi has brought to Spain a couple of the phones that have already seen the light in other of its main markets, such as India and China. The turn has come to the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro of its second brand, mobile phones that we already knew and that apply some changes to better adapt to our market.

As we will see, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was already in circulation although with different memories and a varied main camera, in addition to some additional changes such as fast charging or the landing of the NFC chip. But the best thing will be that let’s see the two phones in depth to find out what the new batch of smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer offers us.

Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro data sheet

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

screen

6.53-inch LCD

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Ratio 19.5: 9

Contrast 1,500: 1

Brightness 450 nits

Simple drilling

Gorilla Glass 5

6.67 inch LCD

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

20: 9 ratio

Contrast 1,500: 1

Brightness 450 nits

Simple drilling

Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

MediaTek Helio G85 at 2GHz

GPU ARM Mali-G52

Snapdragon 720G 2.3GHz

Adreno 618 GPU

Versions

3GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB

6GB / 64GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB

Frontal camera

13 megapixel f / 2.25

5P lens

16 megapixels f / 2.48

5P lens

Rear camera

48 megapixel f / 1.79 6P lens

8 megapixel f / 2.2 super wide angle 118º

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh

64 megapixel f / 1.89 6P lens

8 megapixel f / 2.2 super wide angle 119º

5 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh

Operating system

Android 10

MIUI

Android 10

MIUI

Drums

5,020 mAh

18W fast charge

22.5W charger included

5,020 mAh

30W fast charge

33W charger included

Connectivity

Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

Infrared sensor

Headphone jack

USB-C

Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

Infrared sensor

Headphone jack

USB-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Dimensions and weight

162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm

199 grams

165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8 mm

209 grams

Recommended price

3GB / 64GB: $ 199

4GB / 128GB: $ 249

6GB / 64GB: $ 269

6GB / 128GB: $ 299

Redmi Note 9, the small one offers 6.53 inches of screen

We say small because it is the smallest in power and size of both, but we are talking about a smartphone with a panel 6.53-inch LCD and 162.3 millimeters in height, in addition to having a weight of 199 grams. The screen is perforated in the upper left and reaches a 19.5: 9 ratio, so its FullHD + ratio offers us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels in this case, with a maximum brightness of 450 nits.

For the processor, Xiaomi opts for the Helio G85 running at 2GHz and with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU as support, in addition to two versions for sale with different RAM and internal storage. We find the model with 3GB and 64GB and the superior one, with 4GB and 128GB. Both are expandable thanks to a microSD tray that will occupy one of the spaces of the triple tray for the two 4G SIMs that can be mounted simultaneously.

Helium brain, less photographic power and slower charge in this Redmi Note 9

We got to the cameras and here it is time to talk about his quad system for the back formed by 48 megapixels as the primary sensor, with 8 megapixels stitched to an ultra wide-angle lens and with two more cameras, both 2-megapixel but one with a macro lens and the other in charge of depth readings. From bokeh. Turning the phone we find the front camera, 13 megapixels in the case of this Redmi Note 9 that now arrives in Spain.

We close with the connectivity talking that in addition to the 4G dual SIM we have WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a headphone port, in addition to the already classic infrared sensor that is already almost a brand of the house. The phone charges its 5,020 mAh battery at 18W maximum via the USB Type-C port. This Redmi Note 9 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and Android 10 attached to MIUI as the operating system.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, more than almost everything

The older brother, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, stretches your FullHD + LCD screen to 6.67 inches and it does the same with the ratio, taking it to 20: 9 and offering 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. With a perforation for the front camera, now in the center of the top, this screen has a maximum brightness of 450 nits and a contrast of 1,500: 1. The phone grows to almost 166 millimeters in height and the weight stands at 209 grams.

On this Redmi Note 9 Pro comes mounted the Snapdragon 720G from Qualcomm, reaching the clock speed of 2.3GHz and with the Adreno 618 GPU. In the memories, two models with 6GB of RAM but two internal storage options, 64GB and 128GB, and the same triple tray for two SIM cards and a microSD that cannot exceed 512GB of extra storage.

With the Pro model we win in almost everything, including a 64 megapixel sensor and a 5 megapixel macro

In cameras we notice another rise compared to the normal Redmi Note 9, such as that main camera stretches up to 64 megapixels or that the macro lens reaches 5 megapixels here. The other two rear cameras, the 8-megapixel super wide-angle and the lens for 2-megapixel depth readings, are the same. And on the front, 16 megapixels for selfies.

The phone is completed with a battery of 5,020 mAh whose fast charge reaches here up to 30W, and in connectivity we have WiFi 5, Bluetoth 5.0, NFC chip, headphone jack, infrared sensor, GPS and USB type C. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has Android 10 under MIUI as an operating system, and mounts the same sensor fingerprints on the back.

Versions and price of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro

As we have already commented during the explanation of the technical specifications, both phones come with two versions for sale each: the Redmi Note 9 with 3GB / 64GB and 4GB / 128GB and the Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB , both available from mid-May. Prices for Spain will be announced soon, meanwhile we have the recommended prices in dollars:

Redmi Note 9 with 3GB / 64GB: $ 199.

Redmi Note 9 with 4GB / 128GB: $ 249.

Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6GB / 64GB: $ 269.

Redmi Note 9 Pro with 6GB / 128GB: $ 299.

Developing.