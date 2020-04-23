The seventh generation of Huawei Nova phones is already a reality. We have attended from China the launch of three new terminals for the catalog of the eastern giant, a Huawei Nova 7 SE that marks the beginning of the range and then a couple of models that match some features, and with the name of Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G.

They tie because we talk about high-end models with the in-house Kirin 985 as the main brain, because we talk about phones with 5G connectivity and because they even mount even batteries with even ultra-fast charges. But these two new Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro are more than this, and we tell you below what they can give of themselves.

Data sheet of the Huawei Nova 7 5G and Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

screen

6.53-inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

20: 9 ratio

Simple drilling

6.77 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Ratio 19.5: 9

Double drilling

Processor

Kirin 985

Kirin 985

Versions

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

Frontal camera

32 megapixel f / 2.0

32 megapixel f / 2.0

8 megapixel f / 2.0

Rear camera

64 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel f / 2.4 super wide angle

8 megapixel f / 2.4 zoom 2X

2 megapixels f / 2.4

64 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel f / 2.4 super wide angle

8 megapixel f / 3.4 zoom 5X periscope OIS

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

Operating system

Android 10

EMUI 10.1

Android 10

EMUI 10.1

Drums

4,000 mAh

40W fast charge

4,000 mAh

40W fast charge

Connectivity

Dual 4G / 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

USB-C

Dual 4G / 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Dimensions and weight

160.4 x 74.33 x 7.96 mm

180 grams

160.36 x 73.74 x 7.98 mm

178 grams

Price

8GB / 128GB: About 399 euros.

8GB / 256GB: One 445 euros.

8GB / 128GB: About 485 euros.

8GB / 256GB: About 537 euros.

OLED territory with perforations, but not the same

The Huawei Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro, both with the last name 5G, coincide in some of their characteristics but not in all of them. For example, they both offer a perforated OLED screen for front-facing photography, but they don’t have the same dimensions, resolution, or aspect ratio. The Nova 7 5G, for example, arrives at 6.57 inches with a 20: 9 ratio, which means 2,400 x 1,080 pixels for your FullHD +. In addition, it has a single front camera so drilling is easy.

In Nova 7 Pro 5G, however, choose to mount a slightly shorter panel than 6.53 inches with 19.5: 9 ratio (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and with a double perforation because here are two front cameras. Like its younger brother, this Nova 7 Pro also has the fingerprint reader hidden behind the panel, so the possibility of finding it on the back or on the side of the phone disappears.

4,000 mAh internal batteries with 40W fast charge for the two brothers

The two models also share a brain, a high-end Kirin 985 that helps both models offer 40W ultra-fast charging on its two 4,000 mAh batteries each, and that also adds 5G to the connectivity section. So this 5G SA / NSA adds to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port, among other virtues of both models.

The Nova 7 5G and Nova 7 Pro 5G also come with Android 10 under EMUI 10.1 but without a trace of Google services. Of course, they arrive with HMS at full capacity and their App Gallery store to download applications, although their acceptance far from the Nova’s country of origin remains low. As for dimensions, we have 160.4 x 74.33 x 7.96 millimeters with 180 grams of weight for the Nova 7 5G and 160.36 x 73.74 x 7.98 millimeters with 178 grams of weight for the Nova 7 Pro 5G.

Four cameras, different categories

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

We arrived at the photographic section and this is where it is time to comment that the two phones enjoy a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle f / 2.4 lens, as well as a 2-megapixel f / 2.4 macro sensor with a four-centimeter focus. But the fourth lens differs between the two models.

Here the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G takes the advantage to ride 8 megapixel f / 3.4 with telephoto optical zoom that allows to take the increases up to 5X. The Nova 7 5G stays at 2x optical zoom for its 8-megapixel telephoto lens. As for the front cameras, both offer 32 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens but the Nova 7 Pro 5G mounts a second 8 megapixel camera with f / 2.0 lens to accompany the first one.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 7 5G and Nova 7 Pro 5G

As we have commented, the new Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G arrive in two versions of storage for a single RAM memory, which translates into two versions for sale for each of them. The announced prices for China of both models are as follows:

Huawei Nova 7 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,999 yuan, which is equivalent to about 399 euros at the current exchange rate.

Huawei Nova 7 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 3,399 yuan, which is equivalent to about 445 euros at the current exchange rate.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 3,699 yuan, which is equivalent to about 485 euros at the current exchange rate.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G with 8GB / 256GB: 4,099 yuan, which is equivalent to about 537 euros at the current exchange rate.

