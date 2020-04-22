He promised a launch for today, April 22, 2020, and has delivered. In double, in fact, because Motorola has launched a pair of phones called Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + And, at the same time, it has done something that had not happened in its catalog for years: now they have a Premium phone that is up to the competition.

Motorola had been limited to launching phones in the most basic and medium ranges for years, with different ranks between them, but now it also dares to a Premium model like the most, a Motorola Edge + It shares several things with its brother Edge, such as 5G connectivity or the screen, or a good part of its quad camera equipment. Let’s see what they both have for us.

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + Datasheet

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge +

screen

6.7 inch AMOLED

FullHD +



Refreshment at 90 Hz

HDR10 +

6.7 inch AMOLED

FullHD +



Refreshment at 90 Hz

HDR10 +

Processor

Snapdragon 765

Adreno 620 GPU

Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

Versions

4GB / 128GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB

12GB / 256GB

Frontal camera

25 megapixel f / 2.0

25 megapixel f / 2.0

Rear camera

64 megapixel f / 1.8

16 megapixel f / 2.2 super wide angle

8 megapixel f / 2.4 zoom 2X

3D TOF sensor

Macro focus on super wide angle

108 megapixels

16 megapixel super wide angle

8 megapixel zoom

Macro focus on super wide angle

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Drums

4,500 mAh

TurboPower 18W fast charge

5,000 mAh

TurboPower 18W fast charge

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

USB-C

Headphone jack

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

USB-C

Headphone jack

Others

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint sensor on the screen

Edge Touch for gaming

IP54 certification

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint sensor on the screen

Edge Touch for gaming

IP54 certification

Dimensions and weight

161.54 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

188 grams

161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6 mm

203 grams

Price

4GB / 128GB: 599 euros

6GB / 128GB: To be determined

12GB / 256GB: 1199 euros

The same AMOLED to unite them all

Both models of Motorola Edge land, with and without surname Plus, with the same screen. We talk about a 6.7-inch OLED perforated on top left to house the front camera, and with a FullHD + resolution. We have in hand an immersive panel that Motorola has called “Endless Edge” and that curves on the sides until reaching an angle of 90 degrees to fit into the frame of the phone. It will be thanks to this that the phones are less than 72 millimeters wide despite their diagonal.

The displays offer a 21: 9 ratio, which automatically turns them into 2,520 x 1,080 when specifying the pixel resolution. But there is more, since both are compatible with HDR10 + content and have added functionality. For example, placing them horizontally to play will have additional touch buttons on top, what Motorola calls “Edge Touch”.

OLED at 90Hz for both, with sides curved up to 90 degrees

And talking about playing is important in these Motorola Edge, because both screens have a refresh rate 90Hz above the market average, offering greater fluidity for games, series, movies and all kinds of video content. The multimedia equipment does not end there as we have two stereo speakers adjusted by Waves to offer a fully tuned sound experience.

Different brains and versions: only one can be enlarged

Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge +, two flavors in different powers

The Motorola Edge are on two steps from the first moment. We have the Motorola Edge + as the top rung and the Motorola Edge as the next lowest rung, and their brains are to blame for this. For example, the Motorola Edge + It lands with the Snapdragon 865 on board, with its Adreno 650 GPU and all the power for artificial intelligence that is capable of deploying Qualcomm’s brain. In the memories, 12GB and 256GB as a single model and without the possibility of expansion, since there is no microSD slot here.

Super mid-range for Edge, high-end with wireless charging for Edge +

The battery of this Motorola Edge + is 5,000 mAh and offer us the complete batch. For example, 18W Turbo Power wired fast charge, or 15W wireless fast charge, and even 5W reverse wireless charge to be able to charge another phone or device directly from the back of our Motorola Edge +. All this embedded in a body of 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6 millimeters and 203 grams.

However, the Motorola Edge something more trimmed comes. We find the Snapdragon 765 in command of operations, this time supported by two versions of RAM and one of internal storage, which produces two versions for sale. We will have 4GB and 128GB, and we will have 6GB and 128GB. Of course, in this Edge without Plus we have a tray to place a microSD of up to 1TB of capacity.

With Edge + you can wirelessly charge another phone at 5W of power

The battery is also shorter, 4,500 mAh, and limited, since it only has the fast charge of 18W Turbo Power. Here there is no wireless charging that is worth it, neither simple nor reverse. The body: 161.54 x 71.1 x 9.29 millimeters and 188 grams. But not everything is differences here, there are also many similarities, such as having fingerprint readers behind the screen, or as protection against dust and water IP54.

The two models also offer 5G (Dual on normal Edge) both SA and NSA as well as WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, USB type-C port for file upload and transfer and a headphone port, a 3.5-millimeter mini-jack increasingly absent from the ranges highest in the market. And yes, both arrive with Android 10 in their guts, but let’s talk about photography.

Four cameras and a lens that are two for both

Camera tie for both models, but 108 megapixels for Edge + only

In the cameras of these Motorola Edge there is an almost technical tie in everything except the main sensor. Here we would run into the differentiation between both models, offering 108 megapixels f / 1.8 the older brother Plus, and only 64 megapixels f / 1.8 the younger brother. Of course, both are Quad Pixel sensors that can be fused to improve lighting and offer 27 and 16 megapixels, respectively.

Quad team around here with a lens that’s wide angle and macro, and a 3D TOF for depth

In the rest of the team, tie. So we stumbled across a second 16 megapixel f / 2.2 sensor with lens ultra wide angle and it also has macro focus, so it will fulfill both functions. There’s also a third 8-megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 lens and 2x optical zoom, optically stabilized just like the main one. Two OIS for this camera team.

As a cherry, there is a fourth 3D TOF sensor to take depth readings and lend a hand, among other things, in Portrait mode to these Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge +. And for the front, both phones have a sensor 25 megapixel with f / 2.0 lens for selfies, both embedded in the device screen. We close with the video, speaking that the two phones are capable of recording 4K video (6K in the Plus) at 30 frames per second, or uploading the frames as resolution is lost to reach 120fps in FullHD (60fps in the Edge normal).

Versions and prices of the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge +

As we have been commenting during the specification report, the Motorola Edge arrives in two versions on the market while the Motorola Edge + only does so in one. The Edge will arrive in several European countries in May and in Spain in June price of 599 euros. The Motorola Edge + will arrive in “various countries in Europe” in May and will price of 1199 euros.

Motorola Edge with 4GB / 128GB: 599 euros.

Motorola Edge with 6GB / 128GB: Determined.

Motorola Edge + with 12GB / 256GB: 1199 euros.