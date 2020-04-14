The time has come for OnePlus to release its semi-annual artillery, now that April is approaching its equator. And as it was already known from previous leaks, by the order of its catalog and by the announcement of its launch, the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro they are already among us, turned into completely official terminals.

And as expected, we are talking about high-end phones, the new leaders in the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog. Two models that move above 6.5 inches and offer maximum power, 5G connectivity and an interesting pair of 48 megapixel sensors on the back of the older brother with the last name Pro. But let’s see in detail what both models have to offer us.

OnePlus 8 Pro review on video

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro data sheet

ONEPLUS 8

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm

180 grams

165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

SCREEN

Fluid AMOLED 6.55 inches

Density of 402 dpi

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 px

Refresh 90Hz

240Hz touch

20: 9 ratio

HDR +

Fluid AMOLED 6.78 inches

Density of 513 dpi

QHD + at 3,168 x 1,440 px

Refresh 120Hz

Touch 120Hz

Ratio 19.8: 9

HDR +

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon X55 modem

Adreno 650 GPU

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon X55 modem

Adreno 650 GPU

Versions

8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GBUFS 3.0

8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GBUFS 3.0

REAR CAMERA

48 megapixel Sony IMX586 f / 1.75 OIS / EIS

16 megapixel SGA f / 2.2

2 megapixel macro f / 2.4

4K @ 60fps / HD @ 480fps video

Time Lapse

48 megapixel Sony IMX689 f / 1.78 OIS / EIS

48 megapixel SGA f / 2.2

8 megapixel telephoto f / 2.44 OIS

5 megapixel f / 2.4 color filter

4K @ 60 / HD @ 480fps video

Time Lapse

FRONT CAMERA

16 megapixel Sony IMX471 f / 2.0

1080p @ 30 video

16 megapixel Sony IMX471 f / 2.45

1080p @ 30 video

DRUMS

4,300 mAh

Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charge

4,510 mAh

Warp Charge 30T (5V / 6A) 30W fast charge

Warp Charge 30 Wireless (30W)

OS

Android 10 with OxygenOS

Android 10 with OxygenOS

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC

NFC

Dual GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / Beidou / SBAS / A-GPS

USB 3.1 type-C

5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC

NFC

Dual GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / Beidou / SBAS / A-GPS

USB 3.1 type-C

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

Physical button for sound

Stereo sound

IP68 certification

On-screen fingerprint reader

Physical button for sound

Stereo sound

IP68 certification

PRICE

8GB / 128GB: 709 euros

12GB / 256GB: 809 euros

8GB / 128GB: 909 euros

12GB / 256GB: 1,009 euros

This is the OnePlus 8: more compact and with more versions

We start with the small of the two, although it does not differ too much in gross power from the Pro model. The OnePlus 8, which places a Fluid AMOLED panel on its front with a diagonal of 6.55 inch which resembles that of previous generations and to which it puts a refresh rate of 90Hz, something that we had also seen before. The panel offers FullHD + resolution, which with its 20: 9 ratio goes up to 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and is coated with Gorilla Glass 3D.

Less diagonal, tie in soft drink and also in the position of the fingerprint reader

For the processor, a brain shared between both brothers, the Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU that, among other things, has sewn the Snapdragon X55, the modem that gives the phone 5G SA and NSA. As for versions, this OnePlus 8 is an identical model to the Pro. Here we come across 8GB / 12GB and 12GB / 256GB, with all the LPDDR5 RAM and all the UFS 3.0 storages. No microSD, as we can assume.

In the battery we find 4,300 mAh with ultra fast charge Warp Charge 30T, which charges with a 30W cable. No wireless charging around here as this feature is reserved for the Pro. And speaking of connectivity, we have 5G SA / NSA as we said before in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and USB type C port. And under the screen, the front fingerprint reader. The phone comes with an IP68 against dust and water, by the way.

Wireless charging is left out of the OnePlus 8

We got to the cameras and here it’s time to talk about his rear triple camera. 48 megapixels signed by Sony with f / 1.75 lens and optical stabilization open the procession, followed by 16 megapixel f / 2.2 with super wide angle lens, and 2 megapixel f / 2.4 with macro lens. On the front, 16 megapixels f / 2.0, also Japanese. The phone can record 4K video at 60fps and reducing the resolution down to HD can reach 480fps.

This is the OnePlus 8 Pro: bigger, more cameras, better battery

We got to the big brother, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and it’s older in almost every way starting with its screen. Here the Fluid AMOLED stretches to the 6.78 inches, doing the same with its resolution as it now reaches QHD +, offering 3,168 x 1,440 pixels thanks to its 19.8: 9 ratio. And last but not least, OnePlus raises the refresh rate here, bringing it up to 120Hz. All covered with Gorilla Glass 3D.

More screen diagonal, more battery and also more refresh rate

Tie in processors with the Snapdragon 865 repeating appearance, with the same graphics and the same modem to give 5G. What changes are the versions because we only have two models, one with 8GB and 128GB and the other with 12GB and 256GB. The two RAMs are LPDDR5 and the two storages are UFS 3.0, nothing has changed here. And under all this, a battery of 4,510 mAh that charges very fast both wired and wireless, the addition of this Pro. Both loads are 30W.

On board the OnePlus 8 Pro there is an optical zoom with its fourth camera

For the four cameras of this OnePlus 8 Pro, the manufacturer is betting on a 48-megapixel duet on the back, one with an f / 1.8 lens and the other with a super wide-angle f / 2.2 lens. And next to them, another 8 megapixels offer 3x hybrid optical zoon, with f / 2.44 lens, and a more than 5 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 lens that OnePlus describes as “Color Filter Camera” that will allow us to apply filters, create lighting effects and other effects.

On the front, the same 16 megapixels than the OnePlus 8, with an f / 2.45 lens and signed by Sony, as the main rear. This OnePlus 8 Pro offers 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and USB Type-C port, and under the screen we have the fingerprint reader. The body is waterproof with an IP68 and the phone lands on Android 10 under OxygenOS, tying again with its little brother.

Versions and prices of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

We have previously commented that the smallest model, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro arrive in two versions for sale thanks to the combinations between RAM and internal storage. The prices for Europe (and Spain) are as follows: