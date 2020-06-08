After several leaks in recent weeks, the new Motorola One Fusion + It has come true through Motorola Germany. The German division of the eastern brand was in charge of discovering what now becomes one more model of the factory’s midline. A phone that joins the One family as another full-fledged component.

And since it had been leaking, the phone almost strictly meets the standards of a mid-range these days. With a large screen diagonal, a solvent processor but far from the head of the competition and a complete and versatile rear camera set. Even if the strongest point of this phone is its battery, a 5,000 mAh internal battery that promises great autonomy.

Motorola One Fusion Plus Datasheet

Motorola One Fusion +

screen

6.5-inch IPS LCD

Ratio 19.5: 9

2,340 x 1,080 pixels FullHD +

HDR10

Processor

Snapdragon 730

Adreno 618 GPU

Versions

6GB / 128GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

16 megapixel f / 2.0

Pop-up system

Rear cameras

64 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118º

5 megapixel f / 2.2 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.2 bokeh

Drums

5,000 mAh

15W fast charge

System

Android 10

My UX layer

Connectivity

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

Headphone jack

USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight

162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6 mm

210 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Assistant button on the side

Price

299.99 euros

Four cameras and power for a mid-range

The new Motorola One Fusion + arrives taking a small step forward compared to the One range, and for this, the Snapdragon 730 processor is the main brain of the device. The processor, with an Adreno 618 GPU to take over the entire graphics section, is supported by 6GB of RAM and at 128GB internal memory in a single version of the device. Although we can expand it with a microSD if we want.

The screen of this Motorola One Fusion + arrives completely clean for us because the 16-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 lens, hides in the upper frame with a pop-up system. So we have 6.5 inches from an LCD panel with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, taking it up to 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The reader is not hidden behind this panel but behind the phone, and we also have an Assistant button on the side.

Four versatile cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge

In the rear camera equipment we find a quad configuration that begins to be quite common in the market. 64 megapixels f / 1.8 for the main camera, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the camera with lens ultra wide angle, 2 megapixels f / 2.2 for a camera with focus macro and another 2 megapixels with f / 2.2 lens for depth readings, for the bokeh.

The battery of the Motorola One Fusion + is 5,000 mAh, one of its strengths along with its 15W fast charge, and the phone comes with Android 10 hidden behind Motorola’s My UX layer. The phone, with dimensions of 162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6 millimeters and a weight of 210 grams, offers 4G Dual, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port.

Versions and prices of Motorola One Fusion +

As we have commented during the description of its characteristics, Motorola puts its new One Fusion + on the street in a single version of RAM and internal storage and, therefore, in a single model. The price set for it is 299.99 euros in Europe.

Motorola One Fusion + with 6GB / 128GB: 299.99 euros

