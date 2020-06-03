Honor had an appointment marked on the calendar and has kept her since very early. The Chinese firm has taken a stage without an audience to present its new Play series products, the Honor 4 Play 5G and Honor 4 Play Pro 5G. Two phones with 5G, as can be seen in their surname, and with two different steps in terms of power.

The Honor 4 Play 5G is located in the middle ranges with a processor signed by MediaTek although with a more complete team of cameras, while the Honor 4 Play Pro 5G grows in power, low in rear cameras and incorporates the first temperature sensor on board a commercial mobile phone. An infrared reader that fits into the rear camera kit. Let’s see what else they have to offer us.

Data sheet of the Honor 4 Play 5G and Honor 4 Play Pro 5G

Honor Play 4

Honor Play 4 Pro

screen

6.81 inch

FullHD +

6.57 inch

FullHD +

Processor

Dimensity 800

Huawei Kirin 990

Versions

6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

32 megapixels

8 megapixels

Rear cameras

64 megapixel f / 1.89

8 megapixel f / 2.2 super wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

40 megapixel IMX600Y

8 megapixel 3X telephoto

Drums

4,300 mAh

22.5W fast charge

4,200 mAh

40W fast charge

Connectivity

5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight

–

–

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader

Body temperature sensor

The Honor Play 4 5G, less power, more photography

It is curious how Honor has distributed the characteristics between its two new phones, offering some advantages to the lower model although, logically, it has less power. In fact, the Honor Play 4 lands with a MediaTek Dimensional 800 in command of equipment, which offers 5G among other things, and is accompanied by a set of memories that generates two versions: 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB.

On the screen we find a large LCD panel of nothing more and nothing less than 6.81 inches diagonal. The panel has FullHD + resolution. In addition, it is perforated in the upper left corner to house the front camera, which in this case is 16 megapixels. The fingerprint reader of the phone is in this case on the side.

Dimensional 800, four rear cameras and 22.5 fast charge for the Play 4 5G

As for the rear camera equipment, the Honor Play 4 5G offers us a set of four cameras to practically do what we want with them. A 64 megapixel sensor with f / 1.89 lens acts as the main camera, we also have another 8 megapixel with ultra wide angle f / 2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixel sensors with f / 2.4 lens. One of them for macro photography and the other for depth readings.

The new Honor Play 4 Pro mounts an internal battery of 4,300 mAh with 22.5W fast charge And it offers 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for file upload and transfer. The device arrives with Android 10 on board and the Magic UI 3.1 layer characteristic of the Honor Play, although without the services of Google due to the US blockade.

Honor Play 4 Pro 5G raises the stakes and the temperature

We arrived at the superior model in power, because here we ran into the Kirin 990 by Huawei, its latest generation of high-end processors with a triple NPU for artificial intelligence. The chip offers 5G in addition to other improvements in power and graphics, and is accompanied by a single version of RAM and internal storage: 8GB / 128GB.

The LCD screen in this case is somewhat smaller, 6.57 inch, and maintains the HD + resolution, although the front perforation is dual because we are talking about a phone with two front cameras. Specifically, with 32 megapixels for the main sensor and 8 megapixels for the secondary, which comes with an ultra wide-angle lens. Again we have the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.

The Honor Play 4 Pro increases power, changes the camera equipment and incorporates the first infrared temperature sensor in a mobile

In the rear cameras we have some reduction in number, as what we find in a dual team. 40 megapixels with a Sony IMX600 RYYB in the main camera and 8 megapixels with a 3x telephoto lens in the second. But to make the team more interesting, Honor has mounted an infrared sensor for temperature readings, a body temperature sensor that forms together with the other sensors in the equipment. We approach the sensor to the skin and ready, immediate temperature reading.

The battery of this Honor Play 4 Pro 5G is somewhat smaller, from 4,200 mAh, but fast charge goes up to 40W. In connectivity we have 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. Again it comes with Android 10 under Magic UI 3.1 and again it suffers from not having Google services, which will make it difficult to market it in the West.

Versions and prices of the Honor 4 Play 5G and Honor 4 Play Pro 5G

As we have previously mentioned, the Honor Play 4 5G comes in two versions while the Honor Play 4 Pro 5G does the same with a single version, both being available in two colors. The prices announced for China are as follows:

Honor Play 4 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 1,799 yuan or 226 euros to change.

Honor Play 4 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 1,999 yuan or 251 euros to change.

Honor Play 4 Pro 5G with 8GB / 128GB: 2,899 yuan or 364 euros to change.