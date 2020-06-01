True to their appointment, the Vivo team has gathered the media in front of its stage in China to present its new high-end devices. Or rather, its super mid-range and high-end devices, since the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro + They have made an appearance located on two quite different steps, the Pro model being the most ambitious of both.

As expected, the X50 Pro (and also the Pro +) has released its characteristic gimbal camera, a camera with a new stabilization system for mobiles based on camera and mobile accessories that elevates the photographic level of the market. But phones are more than this and we tell you below all their features and specifications.

Datasheet of the Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro +

Live X50

Vivo X50 Pro

Live X50 Pro +

screen

6.56-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

90Hz refresh

Perforated panel

Flat screen

6.56-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

90Hz refresh

Perforated panel

Curved edges

6.56-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

120Hz refresh

Perforated panel

Curved edges

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Versions

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

8GB / 256GB

Frontal camera

32 megapixels

32 megapixels

32 megapixels

Rear cameras

48 megapixels

8 megapixel telephoto

8 megapixel super wide angle

13 megapixel depth

48 megapixel gimbal

8 megapixel telephoto

8 megapixel super wide angle

13 megapixel depth

50 megapixel gimbal

8 megapixel telephoto

8 megapixel super wide angle

13 megapixel depth

Drums

4,200 mAh

33W fast charge

4,315 mAh

33W fast charge

4,315 mAh

44W fast charge

Connectivity

5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight

7.49 mm

172 grams

8 mm

180 grams

8 mm

180 grams

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

This is the Vivo X50

Vivo’s new phone arrives with a screen 6.56-inch Super AMOLED Completely flat with the fingerprint reader embedded and also perforated to store the front camera. The resolution is 2,376 x 1,080, a FullHD + panel with a rather weird 19.8: 9 ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

The brain chosen for this Vivo X50 is the Snapdragon 765G which provides, among other things, 5G connectivity to the set as well as having the classic Qualcomm surname for its ‘gaming’ processors. In the memories we have two options: 8GB and 128GB in the most basic model and 8GB and 256GB in the superior model. Neither can be expanded with microSD, by the way.

The lowest rung of the three is exemplified by the Vivo X50: mid-range, gimbal-free, flat-panel processor

For the cameras we have 33 megapixels front embedded in the screen, and a quad team located on the back. This quad team consists of 48 megapixels as the main sensor, 8 megapixels for a telephoto sensor, another 8 megapixels for an ultra-wide-angle camera, and 13 megapixels for depth readings.

The phone mounts a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charge and without the presence of wireless charging. The new Vivo X50 has a thickness of 7.49 millimeters and a weight of 170 grams, and it comes with connectivity 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, headphone port and GPS, in addition to USB type C for charging and an NFC chip to allow contactless payments. The model comes in three colors: pink, blue and dark gray.

Few changes in the Vivo X50 Pro

The two phones featured are practically twins although there are some differences between them. For example, they use the same screen diagonal and resolution, including the 90Hz refresh rate, but this Vivo X50 Pro mount a curved screen on its two sides, thus offering a little more design to the original configuration.

We also have the same brain with the same memories, although the battery of the Vivo X50 Pro rises a little to 4,315 mAh, with identical 33W fast charge. The phone is also slightly thicker at 8 millimeters and slightly heavier at 180 grams. Connectivity is also identical, including the headphone jack and the NFC chip.

Another difference comes at the camera level, since maintaining the same capacity of sensors, in this Vivo X50 Pro we found a gimbal type stabilizer stitched to the main camera, the 48 megapixel camera, which allows improving video capture and low-light photography. The X50 Pro arrives in blue and dark gray.

The Vivo X50 Pro + takes the rest in power

Again we are faced with a modification of the previous model, although significantly increased in power thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 865 in command of operations. This Plus model also has a single version available, the 8GB and 256GB of internal storage, also without the possibility of adding microSD.

The screen is again a 6.56-inch curved Super AMOLED, although the refresh rate here grows to 120Hz. The fast charge of its battery also grows, which repeating 4,315 mAh arrives now up to 44W. The phone maintains the Vivo X50 Pro’s dimensions and weight, repeating the gimbal stabilization system for its main camera.

In the cameras there is a difference, however, since Vivo here changes the 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 for a ISOCELL GN1 50 megapixel signed by Samsung. In the rest, equality. Depth sensor, ultra wide angle lens and telephoto lens with 60 hybrid magnifications. The phone lands in blue, gray and green.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro +

For now we only have the prices for China of both phones and we do not know if they will finally reach Europe. We will be attentive to update the article as they become available.

I live X50 with 8GB / 128GB: 3,498 yuan or 441 euros to change.

I live X50 with 8GB / 256GB: 4,698 yuan or 593 euros to change.

Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB / 128GB: 4,298 yuan or 542 euros to change.

Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB / 256GB: Determined.

I live X50 Pro + with 8GB / 256GB: Determined.