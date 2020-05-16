It had been leaking for some time and finally Samsung has announced that its existence is now fully official. The Samsung Galaxy A21s arrives to join its catalog of medium ranges, in the strip in which their economic mobiles move. A new device for Koreans to continue competing in the market area with the most aggressive prices and models.

As expected thanks to what we knew from previous leaks, the new Galaxy A21s takes advantage to incorporate more cameras into the set, thus having four sensors located on the back. But the characteristics of the Galaxy A21s do not only remain in the cameras, let’s see the whole of the new creature of the Korean builder.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s

screen

6.5-inch IPS LCD

20: 9 ratio

HD + at 1,600 x 720 pixels

Infinity-O perforated panel

Processor

Eight cores at 2GHz

Versions

3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

6GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 512GB

Frontal camera

13 megapixel f / 2.2

Rear cameras

48 megapixel f / 2.2

8 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

5,000 mAh

15W fast charge

Connectivity

4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

Dimensions and weight

163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm

192 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Facial recognition

Colors: black, white, blue and red

6.5 inch perforated and large battery

The new Samsung Galaxy A21s has been announced by its manufacturer through an infographic that leaves some data out, but still offers us a fairly complete perspective of the device. For example, we know that you have a 6.5 inches with HD + resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and that is perforated in the upper left, an Infinity-O LCD.

The processor chosen to move the equipment is an unknown model but we do know that it has eight cores, that it runs at 2GHz and that it provides 15W fast charge to its considerable 5,000 mAh battery. In the memories, three models that will go on sale, all of them with a tray for a microSD with up to 512GB additional: 3GB / 32GB, 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 64GB.

More camera power and more memory available on Samsung’s Galaxy A21s

We got to the cameras and here we ran into a quad team located on the back of the Galaxy A21s. We have 48 megapixel f / 2.0 as the main camera, 8 megapixel f / 2.2 with super wide-angle lens as the first companion, 2 megapixel f / 2.4 for macro photography and another 2 megapixel f / 2.4 for depth readings. A team that is completed with a 13 megapixel f / 2.0 front camera for selfies, and which is the one that comes embedded in the hole in the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s lands with dimensions of 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 millimeters, a weight of 192 grams, four colors to choose from and a fingerprint reader embedded in the back of the phone thus completing the biometrics with facial recognition. For connectivity we have 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS, in the absence of more data from the manufacturer.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung presents its new phone in four colors to choose from (black, white, blue and red) and puts it into circulation in three available memory options. We have it with 3GB and 32GB, with 4GB and 64GB and finally with 6GB and 64GB. The launch, unfortunately, has not been accompanied by official prices, so we will have to wait for the announcement in the different territories of the brand to get to know them.

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 3GB / 32GB: Price to be determined.

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 4GB / 64GB: Price to be determined.

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 6GB / 64GB: Price to be determined.

