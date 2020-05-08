Following its launch in the Chinese market, Xiaomi has finally presented its most extreme gaming mobile that is already available for purchase in Spain. As part of the catalog of her brand focused on the most gamers, the Pekingese has officially confirmed that the new Black Shark 3, successor of Black Shark 2, reaches the European market, and will do so accompanied by its Pro model.

The new installment of this series comes just over half a year after the presentation of the Black Shark 2 Pro. This time, Xiaomi bets on a device even more powerful and advanced, focused on offering the best gaming experience seen on a mobile phone so far, and which stands out for its screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and for displaying a processor inside Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Black Shark aims “Provide a unique and unmatched gaming experience” thanks to its hardware, software and services, and create the best gaming platform for gamers around the world. “2020 is a great year for us. Earlier this year, we announced our new brand identity with redesigned visuals and the corporate slogan. ‘Game is Real’, which form the starting point towards our revolutionary milestone. Black Shark will grow together with our community, and it will develop and evolve along with the gaming industry, “he said. Harrison Luo (Yuzhou Luo), CEO of Black Shark.

“As a leader in the gaming smartphone industry, we put all our efforts into technical innovations as well as user learning and understanding. We value every comment from our users and believe that they can contribute to the success of our journey. Now, Black Shark has more than 1 million users worldwide, and we are ready to expand with the launch of the new Black Shark 3 ″, concluded the CEO of the company.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is already official in Spain: features, price and where to buy it right now

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro, official data sheet

Specifications

6.67-inch AMOLED screen.

Sample rate 270 Hz.

Refresh rate of 90HzAMOLED 7.1 inches.

Sample rate 270 Hz.



90Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + Quad HD +

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12 LPDDR5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10 MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Triple rear camera of 64 MP + “Ultra Wide” of 13 MP + depth sensor of 5 MP. 20 MP f / 2.0 front Triple 64 MP rear camera + 13 MP “Ultra Wide” + 5 MP depth sensor. 20 MP f / 2.0 front

Battery 4.720 mAh with 65W fast charge and magnetic charge 5.000 mAh with 65W fast charge

Others Standalone image processing chip, on-screen fingerprint reader, dual antenna, TrueView Display, Magic Press, stereo audio, Wi-Fi 6 Independent image processing chip, on-screen fingerprint reader, dual antenna, TrueView Display, Magic Press, stereo audio, Wi-Fi 6

Updated design and screen with high refresh rate

During the presentation, made through a popular video call application due to Coronavirus (Covid-19), Xiaomi emphasized the new look of this third generation of the Black Shark series. Of course, the brand continues betting on an aggressive design, which highlights the symmetrical lines that run along the back of the phone, and the different textures that give the Black Shark 3 a totally unique appearance.

On this occasion, Xiaomi has included two triangular shapes on the back of the phone, located both on the bottom and on the top. The latter is in charge of housing the phone’s photographic system. On the front, the stereo speakers symmetrically placed and oriented towards the edges, thus providing a balanced volume during games. In addition, thanks to its design, the sounds will not be obstructed by the hand position, allowing a more immersive gaming experience.

As novelties, they are also included Physical pop-up “triggers” located on the sides, designed to perform different actions during the game and that are only available in the Pro model. Some buttons that can be customized as hotkeys and that provide a great advantage, taking video games to another level. Also, if the phone is dropped when playing, these triggers close automatically, as it happens with the pop-up cameras of smartphones.

Its front is occupied by a 6.67-inch diagonal large screen based on AMOLED technology, with Full HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate added to a sampling rate of 270Hz, which results in a noticeably reduced latency compared to other models with less frequency of tactile tracking.

But Black Shark 3 doesn’t come alone. Along with him, Xiaomi announces a “Pro” version that, among other things, boasts a gigantic 7.1-inch screen with Quad HD + resolution and the same refresh rate as his “younger” brother.

The first mobile for gamers with 5G

The brain that gives life to Black Shark 3 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. Its battery also rises in level with respect to the previous edition, going from 4,000 to 4-720 or 5,000 mAh capacity depending on whether we are talking about the “normal” model or the “Pro” variant. In addition, an ultra-fast charging system of 65W power wired, and the Black Shark 3 includes a charging system through magnetic pins that provides power up to 25W.

Xiaomi, in addition, has incorporated the X55 modem next to the processor, so that both the Black Shark 3 and the “Pro” variant come with support for 5G networks.

There is still a gap for the headphone port

Photography may not have been a strong point of the Black Shark series models, but it is undeniable that Xiaomi takes care of the different multimedia aspects of your devices from this family. Black Shark 3 puts the focus on audio experience, not only including a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but also through a stereo audio system

On his photographic system, comment that It consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel “Ultra Wide” and finally, a 5 megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the same 20-megapixel sensor that we saw in the last generation is maintained.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 3 in Midnight Black color and with a version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage can now be purchased in Spain from the Black Shark official website, Gearbest and Aliexpress Official Black Shark Spain. The devices will also arrive on Amazon on +18 May 2020.

Finally, it should be noted that the 12 + 256 GB model will be available in late May. Regarding the Black Shark 3 Pro, will be in the different stores for purchase at early June, on a date yet to be confirmed. These are the prices of the new Black Shark 3 in Spain:

