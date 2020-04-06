TCL has fulfilled what was promised and today, April 6, it has presented in society three of its new devices for Europe. The brand in charge of manufacturing the Alcatel and BlackBerry models, among others, also markets 100% its own devices and here are the new TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G.

And as expected, the three models are located in the middle, upper-middle line of the market with Qualcomm processors of the Snapdragon 600 and 700 lines, the Snapdragon 765 being among them, which confers 5G connectivity to the TCL 10 5G, which curiously is not the most expensive of all. We tell you what each model offers.

TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G datasheet

TCL 10L

TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10 5G

SCREEN

6.53-inch LCD

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Ratio 19.5: 9

6.47-inch AMOLED

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Ratio 19.5: 9

6.53-inch LCD

FullHD + at 2,340 x 1,080

Ratio 19.5: 9

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 765G

VERSIONS

6GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 256GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB

SOFTWARE

Android 10

TCL UI

Android 10

TCL UI

Android 10

TCL UI

REAR CAMERAS

48 megapixel f / 1.8

8 megapixel f / 2.2 SGA

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

64 megapixel f / 1.79

16 megapixel f / 2.4

5 megapixel f / 2.2 macro

2 megapixel f / 1.8 low light

64 megapixel f / 1.89

8 megapixel f / 2.2 SGA

5 megapixel f / 2.2 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 megapixel f / 2.2

24 megapixel f / 2.0

16 megapixel f / 2.2

BATTERY

4,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

18W fast charge

4,500 mAh

18W fast charge

Reverse charge

CONNECTIVITY

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

NFC

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

NFC

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

NFC

USB Type-C

Headphone jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.2 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm

180 grams

158.5 x 72.5 x 9.2mm

177 grams

163.65 x 76.56 x 9 mm

210 grams

This is the TCL 10L

We start with the most basic model of those presented today by TCL, the new TCL 10L that opts for the Snapdragon 665 As a brain, supported by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a team that can be expanded with a microSD that will never exceed 256GB. And under the frame, a 4,000 mAh battery with normal charge, without the presence of fast charge.

Four cameras for the little one and a battery without fast charge, with a mid-range brain

The new TCL 10L mounts a panel LCD with 6.53 and FullHD + resolution, which together with its 19.5: 9 ratio offers us 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The screen is perforated to house the front camera, 16 megapixels with f / 2.2 lens in this case, and comes with a 2.5D glass to provide relief to the front. We are talking about an LCD screen so the fingerprint reader of the phone is located on the back.

In the cameras we run into a quad configuration commanded by a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 lens. Accompanying it we have another 8-megapixel lens with 118º super wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, another 2-megapixel lens with f / 2.4 lens for macro photography and another 2-megapixel lens with f / 2.4 lens for depth readings.

The TCL model arrives offering 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC chip for mobile payments, as well as a USB Type-C port to charge the battery and exchange files. We also have here a connector for headphones and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

This is the TCL 10 Pro

Following the ascending line in the TCL models we find the TCL 10 Pro, which this time opts for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, also with a single version of 6GB of RAM although with 128GB of internal memory. The microSD is maintained with up to an extra 256GB, and the battery, here 4,500 mAh, gains fast charge of up to 18W with the jump.

The screen is a 6.47-inch AMOLED With FullHD + resolution and 19.5: 9 ratio, so we repeat with the 2,340 x 1,080 but we gain the power to hide the fingerprint reader behind the screen. It has a 99.8% DCI-P3 and offers a contrast ratio of 2,000,000: 1, in addition to the option of the classic active screen of organic panels.

The fourth camera of this TCL 10 Pro is a 2 megapixel camera with giant pixels for low light readings

In cameras, 24 megapixels for the front, placed in a nocht in the center of the screen, with an f / 2.0 lens. And for the rear, another quad camera. Here we have a 64 megapixel main one with f / 1.79 lens, a 16 megapixel super wide angle with f / 2.4 lens, another 5 megapixel one with f / 2.2 lens for macro photography and a 4th 2-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 lens for very low light measurements and 2.9 micron pixels in size.

In connectivity they repeat the 4G, the WiFi 5, the Bluetooth 5.0, the GPS, the headphone jack and also the NFC chip. The TCL 10 Pro arrives with Android 10 under the TCL UI layer, has a weight of 177 grams and arrives in various colors, all with double-sided 3D crystal.

This is the TCL 10 5G

We come to the last one, the TCL 10 5G whose last name indicates its most distinctive feature: 5G connectivity. This is achieved by opting for the Snapdragon 765G as the main brain, which also helps increase the speed of WiFi. In memories, we have 6GB and 128GB, with a microSD of up to 1TB. The 4,500 mAh fast battery charge is again 18W thanks to Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard.

With the 10 5G we gain connectivity, reverse charge and return to the fourth camera to blur

The screen is a 6.53-inch LCD with FullHD + resolution and perforated to house the front camera, 16 megapixels and with the ability to merge the pixels into blocks of four. As for the rear cameras, a 64-megapixel sensor is in front of the team, followed by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel camera for macro photography and a 2-megapixel camera for depth readings.

We have talked before that the battery includes 18W fast charge but we do not want to leave us behind that also has reverse charge via cable, so we can feed other terminals with this TCL 10 5G that will arrive in Europe later. The fingerprint reader is on the back by the LCD screen.

Versions and prices of the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G

We have already discussed the different versions of the new TCL, all of them with a single version of both RAM and internal storage. Therefore, the prices are also unique for each device and have already been announced for Europe, and are as follows:

TCL 10L with 6GB / 64GB: 249 euros in the second quarter.

TCL 10 Pro with 6GB / 128GB: 449 euros in the second quarter.

TCL 10 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 399 euros throughout 2020.