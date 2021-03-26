characteristics, price and technical sheet

HP has just announced the renewal of its ENVY notebook range. Specifically, the company has announced two new devices, both focused on content creators and for productivity tasks: the HP ENVY x360 15 and HP ENVY 17. The first one is a convertible, while the second one is a conventional laptop.

The HP ENVY X360 15 will be available for purchase from April for from 1,199 euros, depending on the configuration. The HP ENVY 17, meanwhile, can be purchased from the same month for from 1,399 euros. Next we will review its main characteristics and internal components.

HP ENVY x360 15 datasheet

HP ENVY x360 15m-eu0013dx

HP ENVY x360 15m-eu0023dx

HP ENVY x360 15m-es0013dx

HP ENVY x360 15m-es0023dx

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm

1.8 kilos

35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm

1.8 kilos

35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm

1.8 kilos

35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm

1.8 kilos

SCREEN

15.6 “IPS touch

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Gorilla glass

250 nit

45% NSTC

15.6 “IPS touch

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Gorilla glass

250 nit

45% NSTC

15.6 “IPS touch

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Gorilla glass

250 nit

45% NSTC

15.6 “IPS touch

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Gorilla glass

250 nit

45% NSTC

PROCESSOR

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Up to 4 GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Up to 4.3 GHz

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Up to 4.2 GHz

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Up to 4.2 GHz

GRAPHIC CARD

AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

RAM

8GB DDR4 3200

2×4 GB

8 GB DDR4 3200

2×4 GB

8GB DDR4 3200

2×4 GB

12 GB DDR4 3200

1×4 GB, 1×8 GB

STORAGE

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

32GB Intel Optane

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home

DRUMS

51 Wh

65W AC

51 Wh

65W AC

51 Wh

65W AC

51 Wh

65W AC

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

PORTS

1 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C

2 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type A

1 x micro / audio combo

1 x HDMI 2.0b

SD reader

1 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C

2 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type A

1 x micro / audio combo

1 x HDMI 2.0b

SD reader

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type A

1 x micro / audio combo

1 x HDMI 2.0b

SD reader

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type A

1 x micro / audio combo

1 x HDMI 2.0b

SD reader

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader

All-in-one keyboard

Physical shutter for camera

Band & Olufsen sound

Fingerprint reader

All-in-one keyboard

Physical shutter for camera

Band & Olufsen sound

Fingerprint reader

All-in-one keyboard

Physical shutter for camera

Band & Olufsen sound

Fingerprint reader

All-in-one keyboard

Physical shutter for camera

Band & Olufsen sound

PRICE

From 1,199 euros

From 1,199 euros

From 1,199 euros

From 1,199 euros

This is the HP ENVY x360 15

HP ENVY x360 15.

The HP ENVY x360 15 is a fairly slim convertible with only 1.8 kilos of weight. It is made of recycled aluminum, has an all-in-one keyboard with a 19% larger touch panel, fingerprint reader and physical shutter for the camera, so that we can prevent the camera from seeing us at all times. Also striking is the front / screen ratio, which amounts to 88.7%.

As for the screen, this is the only model of the two presented today that can be equipped with a 4K OLED screen. It is optional, of course, and although HP has not revealed the price of all versions, it is expected that adding it will mean a small increase in price. Something striking is that both this and the Envy 17 have a function that allows you to calibrate the screen.

HP ENVY x360 15.

Regarding the motor, different configurations can be chosen with 11th generation AMD or Intel processorsas well as different amounts of internal storage. The GPU will depend on whether the processor is AMD or Intel, since in the models with AMD it mounts AMD Radeon Graphics and in the models with Intel the Iris Xe. For the battery, 51 Wh and a fast charging system capable of bringing the battery to 50% capacity in 30 minutes

Finally, it should be noted that the HP ENVY x360 15 are equipped with a port Thunderbolt 4, three USB A ports, combo audio and microphone input, and HDMI port. For connectivity, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

HP Envy 17 datasheet

HP ENVY 17M-CH0013DX

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

38.1 x 25.9 x 1.98 cm

2.5 kilos

SCREEN

17.3 inch IPS touch

FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Gorilla glass

300 nits

100% sRGB

PROCESSOR

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Up to 4.7 GHz

GRAPHIC CARD

Iris Xe

RAM

12 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

1×4, 1×8 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

32GB Intel Optane

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

DRUMS

55 Wh

65W AC

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

PORTS

1 x Thunderbolt 4

3 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type A

1 x micro / audio combo

1 x HDMI 2.0b

SD card reader

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader

All-in-one keyboard

Physical shutter for camera

Band & Olufsen sound

PRICE

From 1,399 euros

This is the HP ENVY 17

HP ENVY 17.

The HP ENVY 17, meanwhile, weighs 2.5 kilos and has a front / screen ratio of 86.3%. Like the previous model, it is made from recycled aluminum and, in addition, post-consumer recycled plastics recovered from the sea have been used. It has the same extras as its little brother, namely an all-in-one keyboard, fingerprint reader, larger touchpad, and physical shutter for the camera.

The HP ENVY 17 is only available in a single processor version Intel Core i7-1165G7 (up to 4.7 GHz with Turbo Boost), Iris Xe graphics and option to NVIDIA MX450, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage PCIe SSD. The screen can be up to 4K, but it is not mentioned that it is OLED. The FullHD screen, however, is IPS.

HP ENVY 17.

Regarding the battery, the device mounts a 55 Wh four-cell battery that, according to HP; is capable of offering up to 11 and a half hours of continuous video playback. It also has the aforementioned fast charging system.

Finally, connectivity is made up of a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a combo headphone and microphone input, an HDMI 2.0b, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility

Versions and price of the HP ENVY x360 15 and HP Envy 17

HP has not disclosed prices for all versions of its computers. It has simply explained that the AMD-based HP ENVY x360 15 is expected to be available from April for from 1,199 euros and that the HP Envy 17 will arrive by from 1,399 euros, also from April.