characteristics, price and technical sheet

HP has just announced the renewal of its ENVY notebook range. Specifically, the company has announced two new devices, both focused on content creators and for productivity tasks: the HP ENVY x360 15 and HP ENVY 17. The first one is a convertible, while the second one is a conventional laptop.
The HP ENVY X360 15 will be available for purchase from April for from 1,199 euros, depending on the configuration. The HP ENVY 17, meanwhile, can be purchased from the same month for from 1,399 euros. Next we will review its main characteristics and internal components.
HP ENVY x360 15 datasheet
HP ENVY x360 15m-eu0013dx
HP ENVY x360 15m-eu0023dx
HP ENVY x360 15m-es0013dx
HP ENVY x360 15m-es0023dx
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm
1.8 kilos
35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm
1.8 kilos
35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm
1.8 kilos
35.89 x 22.8 x 1.8 cm
1.8 kilos
SCREEN
15.6 “IPS touch
FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)
Gorilla glass
250 nit
45% NSTC
15.6 “IPS touch
FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)
Gorilla glass
250 nit
45% NSTC
15.6 “IPS touch
FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)
Gorilla glass
250 nit
45% NSTC
15.6 “IPS touch
FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)
Gorilla glass
250 nit
45% NSTC
PROCESSOR
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Up to 4 GHz
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Up to 4.3 GHz
Intel Core i5-1135G7
Up to 4.2 GHz
Intel Core i7-1165G7
Up to 4.2 GHz
GRAPHIC CARD
AMD Radeon Graphics
AMD Radeon Graphics
Intel Iris Xe
Intel Iris Xe
RAM
8GB DDR4 3200
2×4 GB
8 GB DDR4 3200
2×4 GB
8GB DDR4 3200
2×4 GB
12 GB DDR4 3200
1×4 GB, 1×8 GB
STORAGE
256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
32GB Intel Optane
OPERATING SYSTEM
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Home
DRUMS
51 Wh
65W AC
51 Wh
65W AC
51 Wh
65W AC
51 Wh
65W AC
CONNECTIVITY
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
PORTS
1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
2 x SuperSpeed USB Type A
1 x micro / audio combo
1 x HDMI 2.0b
SD reader
1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
2 x SuperSpeed USB Type A
1 x micro / audio combo
1 x HDMI 2.0b
SD reader
1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x SuperSpeed USB Type A
1 x micro / audio combo
1 x HDMI 2.0b
SD reader
1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x SuperSpeed USB Type A
1 x micro / audio combo
1 x HDMI 2.0b
SD reader
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader
All-in-one keyboard
Physical shutter for camera
Band & Olufsen sound
Fingerprint reader
All-in-one keyboard
Physical shutter for camera
Band & Olufsen sound
Fingerprint reader
All-in-one keyboard
Physical shutter for camera
Band & Olufsen sound
Fingerprint reader
All-in-one keyboard
Physical shutter for camera
Band & Olufsen sound
PRICE
From 1,199 euros
From 1,199 euros
From 1,199 euros
From 1,199 euros
This is the HP ENVY x360 15
HP ENVY x360 15.
The HP ENVY x360 15 is a fairly slim convertible with only 1.8 kilos of weight. It is made of recycled aluminum, has an all-in-one keyboard with a 19% larger touch panel, fingerprint reader and physical shutter for the camera, so that we can prevent the camera from seeing us at all times. Also striking is the front / screen ratio, which amounts to 88.7%.
As for the screen, this is the only model of the two presented today that can be equipped with a 4K OLED screen. It is optional, of course, and although HP has not revealed the price of all versions, it is expected that adding it will mean a small increase in price. Something striking is that both this and the Envy 17 have a function that allows you to calibrate the screen.
HP ENVY x360 15.
Regarding the motor, different configurations can be chosen with 11th generation AMD or Intel processorsas well as different amounts of internal storage. The GPU will depend on whether the processor is AMD or Intel, since in the models with AMD it mounts AMD Radeon Graphics and in the models with Intel the Iris Xe. For the battery, 51 Wh and a fast charging system capable of bringing the battery to 50% capacity in 30 minutes
Finally, it should be noted that the HP ENVY x360 15 are equipped with a port Thunderbolt 4, three USB A ports, combo audio and microphone input, and HDMI port. For connectivity, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.
HP Envy 17 datasheet
HP ENVY 17M-CH0013DX
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
38.1 x 25.9 x 1.98 cm
2.5 kilos
SCREEN
17.3 inch IPS touch
FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 px)
Gorilla glass
300 nits
100% sRGB
PROCESSOR
Intel Core i7-1165G7
Up to 4.7 GHz
GRAPHIC CARD
Iris Xe
RAM
12 GB DDR4 3200 MHz
1×4, 1×8 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
32GB Intel Optane
OPERATING SYSTEM
Windows 10 Home
DRUMS
55 Wh
65W AC
CONNECTIVITY
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
PORTS
1 x Thunderbolt 4
3 x SuperSpeed USB Type A
1 x micro / audio combo
1 x HDMI 2.0b
SD card reader
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader
All-in-one keyboard
Physical shutter for camera
Band & Olufsen sound
PRICE
From 1,399 euros
This is the HP ENVY 17
HP ENVY 17.
The HP ENVY 17, meanwhile, weighs 2.5 kilos and has a front / screen ratio of 86.3%. Like the previous model, it is made from recycled aluminum and, in addition, post-consumer recycled plastics recovered from the sea have been used. It has the same extras as its little brother, namely an all-in-one keyboard, fingerprint reader, larger touchpad, and physical shutter for the camera.
The HP ENVY 17 is only available in a single processor version Intel Core i7-1165G7 (up to 4.7 GHz with Turbo Boost), Iris Xe graphics and option to NVIDIA MX450, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage PCIe SSD. The screen can be up to 4K, but it is not mentioned that it is OLED. The FullHD screen, however, is IPS.
HP ENVY 17.
Regarding the battery, the device mounts a 55 Wh four-cell battery that, according to HP; is capable of offering up to 11 and a half hours of continuous video playback. It also has the aforementioned fast charging system.
Finally, connectivity is made up of a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a combo headphone and microphone input, an HDMI 2.0b, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility
Versions and price of the HP ENVY x360 15 and HP Envy 17
HP has not disclosed prices for all versions of its computers. It has simply explained that the AMD-based HP ENVY x360 15 is expected to be available from April for from 1,199 euros and that the HP Envy 17 will arrive by from 1,399 euros, also from April.