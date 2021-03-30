characteristics, price and technical sheet

Along with the new Mi Mix Fold, Xiaomi has presented the new Mi Laptop Pro 15. A new laptop that stands out for its 3.5K OLED screen, Intel Evo certification and 100W fast charging. We are facing the most complete Xiaomi computer to date, assuming a clear step forward compared to what we had in previous years.

The main component of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 is its screen. A E4 OLED panel with 3.5K resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness, protected with Gorilla Glass. It is the first Xiaomi laptop to incorporate this type of panel, which offers a much higher color space and contrast than the IPS models.

Inside, they bet on processors 11th generation Intel Core, along with a GeForce MX450 graphics.

Intel’s Evo platform is a certification offered for those laptops that get more than 9 hours of autonomy in real use, WiFi 6 connectivity, Thunderbolt 4 and able to recover from sleep in less than a second. In the Mi Laptop Pro 15, it is also incorporated USB-C connectivity and an external accessory for HDMI.

At the battery level, Xiaomi promotes the incorporation of 100W fast charge to complement its 66 Whr battery.

Developing…