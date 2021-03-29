characteristics, price and technical sheet

Of course, the Xiaomi thing was indeed a big day of launches, being an event that has even had a break (to separate local and global presentations). Starting the news of this second part (which is more directly our turn in Europe) is the new Xiaomi Mi 11i, a twin of the Xiaomi Mi 11 with some differences that start with the design.

This mobile has been presented together with the new Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, which have a telephoto lens and a new larger sensor, in addition to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. This is how this (increasingly) prolific Xiaomi range seems to be completed at the moment. And as we will now see, this “i” in the Mi 11i’s surname also means to have a high-end mobile for less than 700 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11i data sheet

XIAOMI MI 11i

Screen

AMOLED 6.67 inches

FullHD + resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera

Main: 108 MP

Wide angle: 8 MP

Telephoto: 5 MP

Frontal camera

20 MP

Drums

4,520 mAh + fast charge 33W

Operating system

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Connectivity

5G, LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, IR

Dimensions and weight

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

196 g

Others

Side fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos sound

Price

8GB / 128GB: 649 euros

8GB / 256GB: 699 euros

The best Xiaomi flat screen

It is not that the module of the Mi 11i is going to be precisely more discreet than that of its twin, but we see that there are slight differences in it, in addition to seeing in this case side fingerprint reader. In addition, in this case the available colors are gray, beige and black.

In this case it also has a 6.67 inch E4 AMOLED screen, with up to 120 Hz refresh rate (320 Hz touch refresh) 5,000-000: 1 contrast ratio and 1,300 nits brightness. This screen has a sensor thanks to which it adapts to the brightness level and color temperature.

This panel supports HDR10 + and offers a super resolution mode to improve the quality of videos. Also, fortunately for many users, in this case it is a flat panel.

Without giving up maximum power

The Xiaomi Mi 11i cuts in some aspects but not at the processor level. Although Qualcomm has diversified its 800 series so that there are more basic options within the high-end range, in the Mi 11i we see the Snapdragon 888, as we saw in the Mi 11 and we have seen in the superior ones.

Is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The battery is slightly lower than that of the Mi 11, remaining at 4,250 mAh and supporting a fast charge of 33 W.

As to cameras, in the Xiaomi Mi 11i we see the following scheme: * Main sensor of 108 megapixels (1 / 1.52 inches) with 7P lens with f / 1.75 aperture. * Ultra wide angle with 119 degree field of view. * Telemacro * Front camera with 20 megapixel sensor

In this way, it remains more from you to you with the Mi 11 and below the new Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, which have a telephoto lens and a new larger sensor.

The Mi 11i comes with the time-lapse function for the macro lens, in addition to the Audio Zoom function, which allows the sound to also be amplified with the image when zooming in on a video. In addition, it also has some new cinematographic effects type function, such as Time Freeze or Freeze Frame.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11i

In this case, it is a global launch and we already know the price for Europe. In the absence of knowing the specific details for each market, the Mi 11i will be available in the following versions and prices:

Xiaomi Mi 11i 8 GB + 128 GB: 649 euros. Xiaomi Mi 11i 8 GB + 256 GB: 699 euros.