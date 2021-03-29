characteristics, price and technical sheet

Xiaomi has presented an avalanche of news today, and together with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a more modest version appears and that bets on an element of surprise: thinness.

Its about Xiaomi mi 11 Lite 5G, which has a just 6.81mm thick and a weight of 159 grams, a fact that could concern us in the field of battery capacity, but that at Xiaomi reassures us: it has a 4,250 mAh battery, something surprising at this thickness.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G data sheet

Despite its thinness, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is not a particularly compact terminal, and it highlights that 6.55 “AMOLED display with HDR10 + support and Dolby Vision. This screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz.

Inside it is dominated by all the newly presented Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, a SoC manufactured with 5 nm photolithography and which is the most powerful of the 700 family.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Screen

6.55 “AMOLED 90 Hz

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128/258 GB

Rear cameras

Main: 64 MP (1 / 1.97 “, f / 1.79, 1.4 microns)

Ultra wide angle: 8 MP (f / 2.2, 1.12 microns, 119 °)

Macro: 5 MP (f / 2.4, 1.12 microns)

Frontal camera

20 MP, 2X zoom

Drums

4,250 mAh

Connectivity

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G

Dimensions and weight

6.81mm thick

159 g

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Stereo sound, Hi-Res Audio support

Price

8 + 128 GB: 2,299 yuan (297.72 euros at the exchange rate)

8 + 256 GB: 2,599 yuan (336.56 euros at the exchange rate)

Connectivity is assured: we have Bluetotoh support, WiFi, GPS, NFC and also an IR sensor. Audio is also covered with stereo speaker and Hi-Res Audio support.

Thinness as a flag

It is evident that the premise of this mobile is to achieve an extra slim mobile: those 6.81mm are really amazingBut they don’t seem to particularly compromise on battery capacity, which sits at 4,250 mAh.

That thickness contributes to a weight of only 159 g, something that clearly differentiates it from the standard Xiaomi Mi 11, which has a thickness of 8.06 mm and a weight of 196 g.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has an important variety of colors: up to six different shades to choose from, to which are added two official cases created by Xiaomi exclusively for this model.

The so-called “photochromic housing“, which changes color when exposed to light.

Special focus on the selfie camera

The rear camera module it is much more discreet in this model, both in its size and in the characteristics of its senrores, which are still interesting.

The main sensor is 64 megapixels with a size of 1 / 1.97 inches, aperture f / 1.79 and pixel size of 1.4 microns. Accompanying him we have an ultra wide angle of 8 Mpixels f / 2.2.

The third sensor in contention is the 5 megapixel macro with an aperture f / 2.4 and a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

Even more interesting than all of them is the 20-megapixel front camera sensor and that it is equipped with a 2x zoom mode.

In Xiaomi they highlighted how many users of their mobile phones use them as mirrors to put on makeup, and that zoom it is certainly interesting in that situation.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be available in China from April 16.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G prices will be the following:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (8GB + 128GB): 2,299 yuan (297.72 euros to change) Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (8 GB + 256 GB): 2,599 yuan (336.56 euros at the change)

Developing…