characteristics, price and technical sheet

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is official. The Chinese manufacturer had several surprises in store for its big event and this flagship is its most advanced smartphone yet. A mobile that incorporates a rear secondary screen and it maintains the excellent specifications that we have seen in the Mi 11 Pro model, such as the Snapdragon 888 processor, its AMOLED WQHD + screen or the new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

These are the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, a device that adds digital zoom up to 120x and black and white ceramic body. A step forward for those users looking for the best of Xiaomi in photography and design.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra data sheet

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

SCREEN

6.81 ”WQHD +, 120Hz, 480Hz touch



10-bit AMOLED E4, 515 dpi



1,550 nits, HDR10 +, MEMC



Gorilla Glass Victus



Rear secondary screen

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 888

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

STORAGE

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras

50 MP (1 / 1.12 ”) 8P, OIS, f / 1.95



Wide angle IMX586 48MP, 128º



IMX586 48MP telemacro, 5x optical, 120x digital

Frontal camera

20 MP

Drums

5,000 mAh + 67 W fast charge



Wireless charging

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 11 + MIUI 12

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC

OTHERS

Harman Kardon Stereo Speakers, IP68 Certified, Ceramic Body

The Ultra arrives with a secondary screen

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra arrives with the same panel 6.81 inches with QuadHD + resolution we’ve seen on the Pro model. A slightly curved 120Hz AMOLED screen, HDR10 + compatible and a brightness level of up to 1,550 nits. One of the best Samsung panels available that in this device arrives protected with the new Gorilla Glass Victus system. Like the Pro model, the Mi 11 Ultra is also waterproof with IP68 certification, being one of the first Xiaomi models to obtain this level of protection.

The novelty of the Ultra model is at the rear. Not only because of the changes at the photographic level, but also because a small secondary panel is inserted on the right side of the chamber.

This secondary panel will serve to act by “mirroring” the main screen or complement the taking of selfies, being able to take advantage of the rear camera to take selfies.

Inside the Mi 11 Ultra you bet on the Snapdragon 888, along with a storage of 256 GB UFS 3.1 and a RAM memory that starts from 8 GB as in the Pro model, but will be available in a version with up to 12 GB of RAM. There is no lack of the presence of WiFi 6e, 5G connectivity, NFC and MIUI 12 for the software.

For the battery of this Mi 11 Ultra, fast charging of 67 W is chosen along with wireless charging of the same speed. In total, 37 minutes to charge the 5,000 mAh with which the new Xiaomi flagships will arrive.

Triple camera with the latest sensors from Samsung and Sony

In the photographic section is where we find the main change of this Mi 11 Ultra with respect to the Pro model. The triple camera is maintained, but the Mi 11 Ultra arrives with a significant improvement in the secondary sensors.

The main sensor of the Mi 11 Ultra is the 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2 with OIS. Accompanying the new sensor of the Korean manufacturer, the Mi 11 Ultra arrives with the 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 for ultra wide angle, with a field of 128 degrees.

In a third point, another 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor for telephoto is incorporated, with 5x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 120x, along with optical image stabilization. A zoom level above the 50x of the Pro model and that is comparable to what we saw last year with the Mi 10 Ultra. At the video level, the Mi 11 Ultra supports recording in 8K resolution and video in super slow motion up to 1,920 fps.

According to Xiaomi, the company has taken a step forward in photography. If last year they had a thousand engineers in the camera department, this 2021 they have more than 2,000 people. Being more than a hundred dedicated solely to improving the processing.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The new Mi 11 Ultra has been presented in China, without details on its international availability. The new terminal will be available in a black and white finish. According to the memoirs, these are the prices of the different models:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (8 GB + 256 GB): 5,999 yuan, about 776.86 euros to change Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (12 GB + 256 GB): 6,499 yuan, about 841.61 euros to change Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Version ceramic, 12 GB + 512 GB): 6,999 yuan, about 906.35 euros to change

In development … you can follow the event live here.