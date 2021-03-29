characteristics, price and technical sheet

Today is the mega-event of Xiaomi (as they themselves have baptized) and it seems that it is not for less, for everything that had already been leaked. The first thing they have presented is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, making official the fact that that first Xiaomi Mi 11 was not going to arrive alone.

It is a mobile for demanding users, by including the most powerful of Qualcomm and a 2K display. Of course, in aesthetics the lines of the Mi 11 have been maintained with that atypical camera module, although with new colors.

Xiaomi’s most “Pro” resolution at 120 Hz

In the Mi 11 we liked to see that it did not get off the QHD + for the mobile screen, and this Mi 11 Pro maintains the bet for a curved AMOLED. The brand specifies the E4 grade and that it is also protected by Victus Gorilla Glass, with which they promise that it is more resistant than the previous generation.

It is a screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that can go in a box of the colors black, purple or green. In the colorful rear we also see that peculiar design for the camera module that was introduced by what is now the most basic Mi 11 model.

Super fast charging and the most powerful of Qualcomm

At the power level, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro opts for the most powerful Qualcom processor for the high-end, the Snapdragon 888. In the absence of knowing the information of the memories, what we know is that this last name “Pro” has a battery of 5,000 mAh.

Fast charging is up to 67W, promising a charging time of 37 minutes. The brand explains that they have also optimized consumption so that it is lower than that of other rivals.

Developing…