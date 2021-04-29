characteristics, price and technical sheet

Bang & Olufsen has a certain eagerness to make speakers that look little or nothing like speakers. There we have the B&O Harmony, the Beoplay Emerge and its peculiar book shape or what new Band & Olufsen Beolab 28, a set of vertical speakers with mechanical curtains that, with the naked eye, could easily pass for a Nordic-style air purifier or a giant antenna. But no, they are connected speakers that are worth more than 10,000 euros.

The new Beolab 28 from B&O are wireless speakers that can be placed anywhere in the house thanks to their form factor. According to B&O, they are their most advanced speakers to date. They are available in fabric or wood (with different prices, of course) and promise exceptional sound quality. Next we are going to know them better.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 datasheet

BANG & OLUFSEN BEOLAB 28

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

25.3 x 13.7 x 253 cm

18.6 kilos

EQUIPMENT OF TRANSDUCERS

1 x 1 “tweeter, 100W, Class D

3 x 3 “full range, 100W, Class D

1 x 6.5 “woofer, 225W, Class D

FREQUENCY RESPONSE

27 – 23,000 Hz

MAX VOLUME

100 dB SPL

BASS

94 dB SPL

CONNECTIVITY

1x analog / optical line with detection

2x Ethernet (10/100 Mbit)

1x USB-C

1x USB-A

1x Powerlink (RJ45), two channels

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

2.4 / 5 GHz ac WiFi

Wireless Power Link (24 bit / 48 kHz)

WiSA (24 bit / 48 kHz)

SOURCES

AirPlay 2

Chromecast built-in

Spotify Connect

Bang & Olufsen Radio

PRICE

From 10,750 euros

Vertical, curtained and cordless

The Beolab 28 can be placed upright or hung on the wall. They consist of a column curved at its lower end, followed by a conical shape that contains the woofer. The cables have been hidden in the rear column to give the impression that the speaker is floating. They are available in aluminum in various colors that can be combined with cloth or solid wood speaker covers that, in turn, can be achieved in different tones, such as oak, smoked oak, walnut or gray,

In the front part, and covering the entire column, we find some mechanical curtains that open automatically when the speaker is turned on. They are also used to adjust the sound beam, so that the speakers can deliver a more focused or extended sound through the solo.

All of this is adjustable via the “Beam Width Control” function.. In the “narrow mode” the curtains are more closed and make the music reach the user directly, thus avoiding possible interference and disturbances of the walls. In the “wide mode”, the curtains are more open and the sound is diffused throughout the room. This function is designed for when we move or when we are away from the speakers.

Leaving aside the striking of its design, inside the speakers we find a subwoofer with a 6.5-inch driver tailor-made. According to B&O, it delivers “powerful and precise” bass and tailors the response to the shape of the room. This is followed by three front and side three-inch full-range drivers, and a front-end one-inch tweeter for highs.

The speakers can reproduce sound from 24 bit / 48 KHz and they are completely wireless. The user can send the music through the mobile, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, the B&O app and Bluetooth or simply using the touch interface in the upper area. They can also be paired with a B&O TV via Powerlink or Wireless Powerlink and will also be compatible with Beolink Multiroom in the near future.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 versions and price

This exercise in design and sound is not exactly cheap, something typical of the devices developed by Band & Olufsen. The Beolab 28 in fabric cost 10,750 euros, while the Beolab 28 in wood amount to 12,000 euros.