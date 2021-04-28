characteristics, price and technical sheet

Since its departure in 2017, we have been seeing versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book, in some cases moving to the convertible. But the essence of this product remains in the new Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), being the standard option with respect to the Pro.

It is a computer that does not beat the thin ones precisely to the new Galaxy Book Pro, which boast of it, but it does not look bad in this regard considering that many laptops (even 13 inches) go over 1.5 centimeters. It comes with Intel 11th generation processors and, depending on the model, it can integrate Iris Xe or NVIDIA graphics.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021)

Samsung Galaxy Book (2021)

Dimensions and weight

356.6 x 229.1 x 15.4 mm

1.55 kg

Screen

15.6 inch TFT LCD

FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 px)

Processor

Intel Celeron / Pentium Gold

Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 (11th gen.)

Graphics

Intel UHD (Celeron / Pentium / i3)

Intel Iris Xe (i5 / i7)

Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450

RAM

4/8/16 GB LPDDR4x

Storage

Up to 512GB (NMVe SSD)

Drums

54 Wh

65W charger

Operating system

Windows 10 Home / Pro

Connectivity

LTE, WiFi 6, 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth 5.1

Ports of entry and exit

2 x USB type C

2 x USB 3.2

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5 mm jack

1 x microSD reader

1 x nanoSIM

1 x safety lock

Camera

720p HD, dual microphone

Others

Dolby Atmos, fingerprint reader, “Pro” keyboard

Price

Determined

Simplicity to power

The new Galaxy Book stays at 15.6 inches and maintains minimalist design that we see both in its predecessors and in the rest of the news that they have presented today. In this case, the Galaxy Book will be available in both silver and blue.

As we said, it is rather thin and the edge of the case is slightly thinner, speaking of which is right on the front face. The rear part is the one that reaches the maximum thickness (15.4 millimeters) and is where the ports are inserted, seeing two USB type A and two type C, in addition to the HDMI, the audio jack and the card reader.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the keyboard and I see a fairly clear front, the lower frame of the screen being somewhat thicker (and taking advantage to place the logo). The front camera is in the upper frame, above the 15.6 inch TFT LCD screen with FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels).

The keyboard leaves more or less half of the chassis so that a considerable touchpad can be at ease. In addition, the dimensions allow to integrate numeric keyboard.

Options for all audiences: from basic to advanced

There are several possibilities in terms of configurations, starting from the basics (the Intel Celeron) up to Intel 11th generation, as we highlighted in the introduction. Based on this, the graphs will be:

Intel UHD: in the Intel Celeron and Intel Pentium Gold. Intel Iris Xe: for the Intel Core i3, i5 and i7. Option to NVIDIA GeForce MX450.



The RAM starts from 4 GB, with option to 8 or 16 GB, and the internal storage can be up to 512GB with a NMVe SSD. The battery is 54 Wh and the supplied power adapter has a USB type C connection and charges up to 65 watts, although they have not indicated an approximate charging time. There is also no data on approximate battery life.

The manufacturer emphasizes that the new Galaxy Book allows wirelessly connect a mobile, so that we can manage it from the computer (as long as they are on the same WiFi and it is a Samsung Galaxy), Samsung DeX style. Also, if we have a Galaxy Tab S7 or S7 Tab + this can be the secondary screen of the Galaxy Book.

It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, also having a slot for a nanoSIM if you want to have an LTE connection. The webcam has a 720p quality (the usual one) and has a dual microphone.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021)

The Galaxy Book have been presented globally and at the moment we know the starting price for the United States. The Galaxy Book (2021) is part of the $ 549, for lack of knowing the price of the different versions.

For now we do not have data on the price and when it will go on sale in Spain, but in any case it will be From May. We will add them as soon as the brand makes the information public, as well as everything related to the settings.