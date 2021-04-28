characteristics, price and technical sheet

The Galaxy Book range has been renewed with models such as the standard, the Pro model and the Pro 360 model, but they are also joined by another very special member: the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

This laptop departs a bit from the rest of the family and becomes more ambitious in a very specific section: gaming, especially because feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey datasheet

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Screen

TFT LCD, 15.6 inches Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

processor

Intel Core 11th Gen. (i5, i7)

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q

RAM

8, 16, 32 GB DDR4x

Storage

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

COnectivity

Wi-Fi6 (Gig +), Bluetooth 5.1

Ports

2 x USB-C

3 x USB-A (USB 3.2)

1x HDMI

1 x RJ-45 (Gigabit Ethernet)

Micro SD card reader

Headphones

Drums

83 Wh

135W adapter

Operating system

Windows 10 Home / Pro

Dimensions and weight

356.6 x 229.1 x 17.7 mm

1.85 kg

Others

Fingerprint reader on power button

720p webcam (does not support Windows Hello)

Price

From $ 1,399

A bulky design

The components that make up this equipment also make the dimensions grow to guarantee a perfect cooling of all of them, but here of course Samsung has wanted to go with room for maneuver because we are facing a laptop that does not seem to aspire to be especially thin or light.

In fact we have a thickness of 17.7 mm, not really high but perhaps when we talk about modest gaming performance. The weight of 1.85 kg is also somewhat high for a team that seems to excuse itself in that ambition in the field of video games to propose a somewhat bulky format.

There is however an argument that explains part of those dimensions and weight: its 83 Wh battery, which is certainly good news to work and even play for a long time on these teams. The 135W adapter also ensures fast charging of that high-capacity battery.

That design is marked by the Odyssey family logo on the top case. The sides are very well populated with connecting ports, although interestingly the two USB-C ports are on the left side– It might have been a good idea to provide one on each side of the laptop.

In this design, a very welcome option also stands out: access to memory and storage expansion thanks to the grooves prepared for this purpose.

Despite that gaming focus the keyboard does not have that traditional backlight typical of teams of this type, and in fact Samsung seems to want to hide that personality in a more sober team than usual when attacking the gaming sector, albeit in modest terms.

Odysseys like to play (kinda)

Samsung has long been pushing its Odyssey range with a clear focus on gamers, and now it also takes the Galaxy Book to that field with a proposal that is quite modest for the most ambitious, but that can be interesting for those more casual players.

This can be seen in various sections of this configuration: 15.6 “screen does not have high refresh rates, but it is that it could not take advantage of them because the most relevant component of this bet, the graphics card, is decent but not spectacular.

In fact the jump here is to the lower end of the NVIDIA RTX 3000. We can opt for the RTX 3050 or the somewhat better RTX 3050 Ti. They are certainly solvent graphics to enjoy video games in this resolution without problems (taking care of the visual detail settings), but they are not GPUs that are going to deliver spectacular frame rates per second.

Still the bet is decent at paired with 11th generation Intel Core processors (which already offered joy in itself with their Intel Iris Xe) and with memory configurations that reach 32 GB of RAM.

We are therefore facing a proposal that is halfway between a work laptop and one dedicated to gaming. In the first case, it seems clear that we will have a good proposal before us: in the second the limitations are clear if you are demanding gamers, and the approach is to offer an option of course more solvent than those of computers that only have integrated GPUs.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

In Samsung they indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available from August in certain markets.

The price of this equipment will start at $ 1,399. At the moment we do not know the availability in Spain or the price in euros, but we will update this information when we have access to it.