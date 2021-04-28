characteristics, price and technical sheet

Samsung has just introduced its new batch of laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book. This is made up of four devices, namely: the Galaxy Book, the Galaxy Book Odyssey and the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, divided into two categories: portable and convertible. These are the two that concern us, since they are the first two Samsung laptops that are completely committed to AMOLED screens.

Both computers are available in two sizes: 13.3 and 15.6 inches. It’s not only the dimensions that change, but there are also differences in connectivity and in the GPU. Not to mention that only the 13.3-inch models have LTE or 5G connectivity, depending on whether we talk about the Galaxy Book Pro or the convertibles. In the absence of knowing the official prices, we are going to know them better.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK PRO 13.3 “

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK PRO 15.6 “

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK PRO 360 13.3 “

SAMSUNG GALAXY BOOK PRO 360 15.6 “

DIMENSIONS

304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm

0.87 kilos

355.4 x 255.8 x 11.7 mm

1.05 kg

302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

1.04 kg

354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

1.39 kilos

SCREEN

13.3-inch AMOLED

FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080)

DisplayHDR 500

15.6-inch AMOLED

FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080)

DisplayHDR 500

13.3-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080)

DisplayHDR 500

15.6-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080)

DisplayHDR 500

PROCESSOR

Intel Core 11th Gen i3 / i5 / i7

Intel Core 11th Gen i3 / i5 / i7

Intel Core 11th Gen i3 / i5 / i7

Intel Core 11th Gen i3 / i5 / i7

GRAPHIC CARD

Intel Core i3: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Corte i5 / i7: Intel Iris Xe

Intel Core i3: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Corte i5 / i7: Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 (optional)

Intel Core i3: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Corte i5 / i7: Intel Iris Xe

Intel Core i3: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Corte i5 / i7: Intel Iris Xe

RAM

8/16/32 GB LPDDR4x

8/16/32 GB LPDDR4x

8/16 GB LPDDR4x

8/16/32 GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home / Pro

Windows 10 Home / Pro

Windows 10 Home / Pro

Windows 10 Home / Pro

DRUMS

63 Wh

68 Wh

63 Wh

68 Wh

CONNECTIVITY

LTE

WiFi 6 2×2

WiFi 6E ready

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 6 2×2

WiFi 6E ready

Bluetooth 5.1

5G

WiFi 6 2×2

WiFi 6E ready

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 6 2×2

WiFi 6E ready

Bluetooth 5.1

PORTS

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2

1 x audio combo

Micro SD

nanoSIM

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.2

1 x audio combo

Micro SD

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB type C

1 x audio combo

Micro SD

nanoSIM

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB type C

1 x audio combo

Micro SD

OTHERS

AKG sound

Dolby Atmos

720p webcam

Dual Array Microphone

Fingerprint reader

AKG sound

Dolby Atmos

720p webcam

Dual Array Microphone

Fingerprint reader

AKG sound

Dolby Atmos

720p webcam

Dual Array Microphone

Fingerprint reader

S-Pen

Convertible

AKG sound

Dolby Atmos

720p webcam

Dual Array Microphone

Fingerprint reader

S-Pen

Convertible

PRICE

N / A

N / A

N / A

N / A

Strong commitment to AMOLED and Intel screens

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

Samsung’s new devices have a measured weight of around one kilo and a thickness of about 11 millimeters, something curious considering that they mount the Intel EVO platform. That does not mean that we will not have ports, since Samsung has implemented Thunderbolt ports, USB Type C in all of them and, in the case of laptops, also USB 3.2. They are, in short, devices designed for the work and mobility.

But the most striking thing is on their screens, and that is that the two models presented today are committed to AMOLED panels (13.3 and 15.6 inches, respectively) with FullHD resolution. According to the company, these panels reproduce 120% of the DCI-P3 color space (although the profile is adjusted according to use), they have a 0.2 ms response time and a contrast of 1,000,000: 1. The convertible is also S-Pen compatible.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Other interesting additions related to the design and the screen are the MIL-STD-810G resistance certification, the “Secret Screen” function (so that they cannot read the screen from other angles) and a function that, if we leave the computer unattended and someone tries to log in, the camera will take a photo and send it to us by mail.

If we take a look at the keyboard and the touchpad, Samsung has explained that the keyboard has wider, curved keys and a mechanism to make the keystroke smoother. The touchpad, meanwhile, is 33% longer than in previous models and, to top it off, Samsung has introduced the fingerprint reader on the power key and an adaptive backlighting system.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

As for the engine, Samsung has forgotten about AMD and has bet everything on the 11th generation Intel processors, available in their i3, i5 and i7 versions. The graphics card will depend on the processor, since the i3 mounts Intel UHD Graphics and the i5 and i7 the new Iris Xe. Here it should be noted that the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro also has an option to NVIDIA GeForce MX450. All of this comes complete with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and 63 or 68 Wh batteries, depending on the model.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, Samsung has opted for WiFi 6 and, in the 13.3-inch models, for 4G connection in the Galaxy Book Pro and 5G on the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Models with such connectivity are somewhat heavier, but nothing out of the ordinary. They also work within the Samsung ecosystem, so the Tab S7 can be used as a second screen and files can be transferred using Quick Share.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

As we indicated previously, the new samsung laptops It has no official price, so we will be waiting to update as soon as we have more information.